Georgia's Security Service Seizes Weapons for Election Sabotage Linked to Ukrainian Military

The State Security Service of Georgia seized a large quantity of weapons intended for a sabotage operation on election day, Saturday, said Lasha Magradze, the first deputy head of the SSS, during a briefing.

The seized weapons intended for the sabotage operation were purchased on the instructions of the Georgian representative of one of the Ukrainian military units, according to the State Security Service of Georgia.Georgia held local elections in 64 municipalities and districts across the country on Saturday. The ruling Georgian Dream party received 81.6% of the vote nationwide, and mayoral candidates from the party also won in all self-governing cities.

