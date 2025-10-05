International
Israel-Hamas Talks on Gaza: Who, Where, When
Israel-Hamas Talks on Gaza: Who, Where, When
Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Egypt to end the Gaza war are set to begin on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, the media say, quoting sources.
The Israeli delegation will reportedly include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, while Hamas will be represented by its senior member Ghazi Hamad, media representative and negotiator Osama Hamdan, and Shura Council chairman Muhamed Darwish. US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will also join the negotiations. The talks are to focus on finalizing the timing of the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Despite the positive dynamics, the IDF continues to carry out airstrikes in Gaza amid Donald Trump’s clear call for ceasing the hostilities and Israeli officers reportedly ordering to "minimize military activity."
Israel-Hamas Talks on Gaza: Who, Where, When

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Egypt to end the Gaza war are set to begin on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, the media say, quoting sources.
The Israeli delegation will reportedly include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, while Hamas will be represented by its senior member Ghazi Hamad, media representative and negotiator Osama Hamdan, and Shura Council chairman Muhamed Darwish.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will also join the negotiations.
The talks are to focus on finalizing the timing of the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
Despite the positive dynamics, the IDF continues to carry out airstrikes in Gaza amid Donald Trump’s clear call for ceasing the hostilities and Israeli officers reportedly ordering to "minimize military activity."
