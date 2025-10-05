https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/netanyahu-might-sabotage-israeli-hamas-peace-deal---turkish-fm-1122913412.html

Netanyahu Might Sabotage Israeli-Hamas Peace Deal - Turkish FM

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli government source told Sputnik that Israel was preparing to send a delegation of negotiators to discuss the details of implementing the first phase of Trump's plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry then announced that Cairo would be hosting the Israeli-Hamas talks to discuss the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. On Friday, Hamas said that it had agreed to hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. Hamas also expressed its readiness to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of the dead in accordance with Trump's plan, adding that the movement will participate in discussions on the future of the Gaza Strip within the framework of a pan-Palestinian structure. On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.

