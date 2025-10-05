https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-unveils-next-gen-weapons-at-major-defense-exhibition-1122914183.html
North Korea's Kim Jong-un Unveils Next-Gen Weapons at Major Defense Exhibition
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has attended the opening of the Military Hardware exhibition Defiance Development-2025 in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.
The event, timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, is meant to showcase the Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) “defense assets and sci-tech strength, including ultra-modern weapon systems developed into pivotal military hardware,” noted the agency. Kim Jong-un stated that the exhibition showcases the achievements of key projects that have been advanced to strengthen the DPRK's military structure—centered on its nuclear deterrent—making it ever more modern and sophisticated.Recognizing that today’s unstable security environment leaves no room for complacency in strengthening national defense, Kim Jong-un assessed the true intent behind the US military buildup as “a genuine and serious threat to the security of the DPRK and the broader region.” If the US continues to ignore the security concerns of regional states, “Pyongyang will be compelled to adopt further military and technical steps to neutralize emerging threats and preserve the balance of power,” noted the North Korean leader.
The event, timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, is meant to showcase the Democratic People's Republic of Korea’s
(DPRK) “defense assets and sci-tech strength, including ultra-modern weapon systems developed into pivotal military hardware,” noted the agency.
Kim Jong-un stated that the exhibition showcases the achievements of key projects that have been advanced to strengthen the DPRK's military structure—centered on its nuclear deterrent—making it ever more modern and sophisticated.
Recognizing that today’s unstable security environment leaves no room for complacency in strengthening national defense, Kim Jong-un assessed the true intent behind the US military buildup as “a genuine and serious threat to the security of the DPRK and the broader region.”
If the US continues to ignore the security concerns of regional states, “Pyongyang will be compelled to adopt further military and technical steps to neutralize emerging threats and preserve the balance of power,” noted the North Korean leader.