Russia, Venezuela Seriously Concerned About US Strike on Vessel in Caribbean Sea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, have held a telephone conversation during which they expressed serious concern about the United States' recent actions in the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-10-05
On October 3, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the US had carried out a strike on an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command off the Venezuelan coast, resulting in the deaths of four "narco-terrorists." "The two ministers expressed grave concern over Washington's increasingly escalatory actions in the Caribbean Sea, which are fraught with far-reaching consequences for the entire region," the statement read. Russia strongly condemns the strike carried out by the US military on October 3 against a vessel in international waters off the Venezuelan coast, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, have held a telephone conversation during which they expressed serious concern about the United States' recent actions in the Caribbean Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
On October 3, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the US had carried out a strike on an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command off the Venezuelan coast, resulting in the deaths of four "narco-terrorists."
"The two ministers expressed grave concern over Washington's increasingly escalatory actions in the Caribbean Sea, which are fraught with far-reaching consequences for the entire region," the statement read.
Russia strongly condemns the strike carried out by the US military on October 3 against a vessel in international waters off the Venezuelan coast, the ministry said.