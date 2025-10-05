https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/russian-forces-take-control-of-kuzminovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122915121.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Kuzminovka in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Take Control of Kuzminovka in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Russia's Yug group of forces took control of the Kuzminovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-10-05T10:28+0000

2025-10-05T10:28+0000

2025-10-05T10:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1e/1122890703_0:232:2815:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_140cfb396edf0a8ee4dfa255ce7984cd.jpg

The liberation of the settlement of Kuzminovka in the Donetsk People's Republic allows the Russian Armed Forces to strengthen their positions in the area for a subsequent advance on the city of Seversk from the south, supporting the offensive from the north.Overnight, the Russian Army carried out a massive strike on Ukraine’s defense industry and gas-energy infrastructure using long-range land, air, sea-based precision weapons and attack drones. The Russian Army also struck Ukraine's HIMARS rocket system and drone storage sites. as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian troops across 137 locations, the ministry added.Four guided aerial bombs and 145 fixed-wing drones were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the past 24 hours, it also stated.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated over 430 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on SundayRussia's Sever group has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, two artillery pieces, and a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system launcher, an electronic intelligence station, an ammunition depot and six materiel depots, the ministry also said.Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 270 Ukrainian fighters, a combat armored vehicle, eight cars and a warehouse of supplies, the ministry added.Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 130 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, an artillery piece, a radio-electronic warfare station, and an ammunition depot, the ministry said.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian fighters, two armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, a field artillery piece, five electronic warfare stations, and four ammunition depots, the ministry added.Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 55 Ukrainian servicepeople, four vehicles, five electronic warfare stations, and a warehouse of supplies, the ministry stated.The Russian military also struck, including with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and gas and energy infrastructure facilities that supported their operations, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/russian-forces-take-control-of-muravka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--defense-ministry-1122816017.html

russia

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

special military operation, russia, donetsk people's republic