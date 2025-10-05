https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/tbilisi-protesters-who-stormed-presidential-residence-directed-from-abroad---president-1122915357.html
Tbilisi Protesters Who Stormed Presidential Residence Directed From Abroad - President
The Tbilisi protesters who tried to break into the presidential residence courtyard are directed by foreign intelligence services, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, in parallel, an action was underway aimed at overthrowing the government, the society saw acts of vandalism and [anti-government] calls... there are still forces in Georgia operating under the direction of foreign intelligence services," Kavelashvili told a briefing. A change of power in Georgia cannot happen through violent means, but only through elections, the president added. "The Georgian people will not allow anyone to change power through violent means... in this country, leadership can only be changed through elections," Kavelashvili said.
