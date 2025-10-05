International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/tbilisi-protesters-who-stormed-presidential-residence-directed-from-abroad---president-1122915357.html
Tbilisi Protesters Who Stormed Presidential Residence Directed From Abroad - President
Tbilisi Protesters Who Stormed Presidential Residence Directed From Abroad - President
Sputnik International
The Tbilisi protesters who tried to break into the presidential residence courtyard are directed by foreign intelligence services, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said on Sunday.
2025-10-05T10:59+0000
2025-10-05T10:59+0000
world
georgia
tbilisi
protest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/04/1122913132_0:57:2320:1362_1920x0_80_0_0_fa3ed82be6a5e9bb2691fa73d9abab34.jpg
"Unfortunately, in parallel, an action was underway aimed at overthrowing the government, the society saw acts of vandalism and [anti-government] calls... there are still forces in Georgia operating under the direction of foreign intelligence services," Kavelashvili told a briefing. A change of power in Georgia cannot happen through violent means, but only through elections, the president added. "The Georgian people will not allow anyone to change power through violent means... in this country, leadership can only be changed through elections," Kavelashvili said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/what-to-know-about-the-attempted-coup-dtat-in-georgia-1122914872.html
georgia
tbilisi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/04/1122913132_209:0:2025:1362_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b3d07e71dbd92e5af936a015963d92.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, protests, tbilisi
georgia, protests, tbilisi

Tbilisi Protesters Who Stormed Presidential Residence Directed From Abroad - President

10:59 GMT 05.10.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankProtesters clash with police in Tbilisi, Georgia. October 4, 2025
Protesters clash with police in Tbilisi, Georgia. October 4, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Tbilisi protesters who tried to break into the presidential residence courtyard are directed by foreign intelligence services, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, in parallel, an action was underway aimed at overthrowing the government, the society saw acts of vandalism and [anti-government] calls... there are still forces in Georgia operating under the direction of foreign intelligence services," Kavelashvili told a briefing.
A change of power in Georgia cannot happen through violent means, but only through elections, the president added.
"The Georgian people will not allow anyone to change power through violent means... in this country, leadership can only be changed through elections," Kavelashvili said.
Opposition protest in Tbilisi - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2025
World
What to Know About the Attempted Coup d’État in Georgia
10:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала