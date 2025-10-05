https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/what-to-know-about-the-attempted-coup-dtat-in-georgia-1122914872.html

What to Know About the Attempted Coup d’État in Georgia

Sputnik International

Ever since the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in last year's election, paused talks on joining the EU, and resisted Western agendas, efforts to meddle in the country’s internal affairs have intensified.

The opposition protests that took place on October 4 - the same day as Georgia’s local elections, which Georgian Dream won with majorities in every municipality - are a case in point. Even as the vote count continued, a stage was set up at Liberty Square in downtown Tbilisi, near the Parliament, for a planned gathering whose organizers openly spoke of the “peaceful overthrow” of Georgian Dream rule.Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze warned of “the harshest response” to any unlawful act. 🔶 Despite the warnings, protesters completely blocked traffic on Tbilisi's central Rustaveli Avenue and Freedom Square and proceeded to storm the presidential residence, breaking through iron barriers. 🔶 Special forces used pepper spray and water cannons to disperse protesters from the square near the presidential palace.🔶 Mobs pepper-sprayed public broadcaster Imedi camera crews. 🔶 Clashes in Tbilisi left six protesters and 21 police injured. 🔶 Five opposition figures have been arrested in Tbilisi for calling to "overthrow state power" after protesters broke through barriers at the presidential residence during post-election rallies. Detainees include: 🔶 Murtaz Zodelava – former prosecutor general. 🔶 Lasha Beridze – former deputy chief of the general staff. 🔶 Paata Manjgaladze – leader of the Agmashenebeli Strategy party. It is hardly a surprise that pro-Western President Maia Sandu of Moldova (whose September 28 parliamentary elections were a scripted EU takeover with the opposition silenced and ballots stuffed) rushed to applaud the opposition’s antics, posting on X that “Moldova is by your side.” What do Georgian authorities say? Opposition members from the United National Movement party of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili attempted to stage a "Maidan" in Georgia for the fifth time, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said. Kobakhidze held the EU ambassador responsible for the unrest in Tbilisi, accusing him of supporting an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order.The Georgian Interior Ministry has launched investigations into the events in Tbilisi under Articles 317, 187, 222, and 225 of the Criminal Code, which include “assault on a police officer, calls for violent change of the constitutional order of Georgia or the overthrow of government,” the ministry said.

