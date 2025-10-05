International
Trump Says Russia's Proposal on New START Sounds Like Good Idea
Trump Says Russia's Proposal on New START Sounds Like Good Idea
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russia's initiative to extend compliance with nuclear arsenal limits under the New START Treaty by a year sounds like a good idea.
"Sounds like a good idea to me," Trump said when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend the nuclear arms treaty.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to effectively extend the New START Treaty for another year.Russia, Putin said, is willing to abide by the restrictions stipulated by the treaty but only if the United States does the same.The New START Treaty is currently set to expire on February 5, 2026.
16:14 GMT 05.10.2025
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russia's initiative to extend compliance with nuclear arsenal limits under the New START Treaty by a year sounds like a good idea.
"Sounds like a good idea to me," Trump said when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend the nuclear arms treaty.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to effectively extend the New START Treaty for another year.
Russia, Putin said, is willing to abide by the restrictions stipulated by the treaty but only if the United States does the same.
The New START Treaty is currently set to expire on February 5, 2026.
