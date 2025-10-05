https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/trump-says-russias-proposal-on-new-start-sounds-like-good-idea-1122916136.html
Trump Says Russia's Proposal on New START Sounds Like Good Idea
Trump Says Russia's Proposal on New START Sounds Like Good Idea
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russia's initiative to extend compliance with nuclear arsenal limits under the New START Treaty by a year sounds like a good idea.
2025-10-05T16:14+0000
2025-10-05T16:14+0000
2025-10-05T16:14+0000
world
russia
us
donald trump
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
new start treaty
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_0:0:1357:764_1920x0_80_0_0_76a33939939af8beeab8bf6b82752526.jpg
"Sounds like a good idea to me," Trump said when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend the nuclear arms treaty.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to effectively extend the New START Treaty for another year.Russia, Putin said, is willing to abide by the restrictions stipulated by the treaty but only if the United States does the same.The New START Treaty is currently set to expire on February 5, 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russia-sets-1-year-deadline-for-new-start-treaty--expert--1122840078.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_128:0:1183:791_1920x0_80_0_0_26cd8924c4fa1ef345557693e1de856d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nuclear weapons restrictions, new start treaty extension
nuclear weapons restrictions, new start treaty extension
Trump Says Russia's Proposal on New START Sounds Like Good Idea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russia's initiative to extend compliance with nuclear arsenal limits under the New START Treaty by a year sounds like a good idea.
"Sounds like a good idea to me," Trump said when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend the nuclear arms treaty.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to effectively extend the New START Treaty for another year.
Russia, Putin said, is willing to abide by the restrictions stipulated by the treaty but only if the United States does the same.
The New START Treaty is currently set to expire on February 5, 2026.