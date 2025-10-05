https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/trump-says-russias-proposal-on-new-start-sounds-like-good-idea-1122916136.html

Trump Says Russia's Proposal on New START Sounds Like Good Idea

Trump Says Russia's Proposal on New START Sounds Like Good Idea

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russia's initiative to extend compliance with nuclear arsenal limits under the New START Treaty by a year sounds like a good idea.

2025-10-05T16:14+0000

2025-10-05T16:14+0000

2025-10-05T16:14+0000

world

russia

us

donald trump

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

new start treaty

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_0:0:1357:764_1920x0_80_0_0_76a33939939af8beeab8bf6b82752526.jpg

"Sounds like a good idea to me," Trump said when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend the nuclear arms treaty.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to effectively extend the New START Treaty for another year.Russia, Putin said, is willing to abide by the restrictions stipulated by the treaty but only if the United States does the same.The New START Treaty is currently set to expire on February 5, 2026.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russia-sets-1-year-deadline-for-new-start-treaty--expert--1122840078.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear weapons restrictions, new start treaty extension