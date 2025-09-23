https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russia-sets-1-year-deadline-for-new-start-treaty--expert--1122840078.html

Russia Sets 1-Year Deadline for New START Treaty – Expert

Russia Sets 1-Year Deadline for New START Treaty – Expert

Sputnik International

Russia suspended participation in 2023, but kept a moratorium on expanding its nuclear arsenal, Alexei Leonkov, military analyst, explains. He adds that the extension proposal gives the US a year to de-escalate in Ukraine, stop supplying weapons, intelligence, and funding the Zelensky regime.

He emphasizes that Russia’s nuclear forces remain modern and capable, including two unique “retaliation” complexes. The analyst stressed that the concrete actions Russia wants to see include: Russia is giving the US a chance over the next year to address these issues before taking decisive steps regarding the treaty, he concluded.

