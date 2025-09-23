https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russia-sets-1-year-deadline-for-new-start-treaty--expert--1122840078.html
Russia Sets 1-Year Deadline for New START Treaty – Expert
Russia suspended participation in 2023, but kept a moratorium on expanding its nuclear arsenal, Alexei Leonkov, military analyst, explains. He adds that the extension proposal gives the US a year to de-escalate in Ukraine, stop supplying weapons, intelligence, and funding the Zelensky regime.
He emphasizes that Russia’s nuclear forces remain modern and capable, including two unique “retaliation” complexes. The analyst stressed that the concrete actions Russia wants to see include: Russia is giving the US a chance over the next year to address these issues before taking decisive steps regarding the treaty, he concluded.
He emphasizes that Russia’s nuclear forces remain modern and capable, including two unique “retaliation” complexes.
“In order to somehow stop all the heat, Russia is coming up with a proposal that should encourage the American side to take more decisive, constructive action. Otherwise, in a year's time, the START Treaty, as one of the few responsible for international nuclear security, will be denounced, that is, practically terminated,” he said.
The analyst stressed that the concrete actions Russia wants to see include:
End to escalation in Ukraine
Halt weapons supplies through NATO countries
Stop intelligence sharing fueling attacks on Russian regions
Cut funding to the Zelensky regime
Russia is giving the US a chance over the next year to address these issues before taking decisive steps regarding the treaty, he concluded.