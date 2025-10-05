https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/us-govt-shutdown-could-lead-to-15bln-losses-to-gdp-per-week-white-house-1122916400.html

US Gov't Shutdown Could Lead to $15Bln Losses to GDP Per Week - White House

US Gov't Shutdown Could Lead to $15Bln Losses to GDP Per Week - White House

The US government shutdown could lead to massive job cuts and losses to the country's GDP of $15 billion per week if continued, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Saturday.

"If the president decides that the negotiations are absolutely going nowhere there will start to be layoffs, but I think that everybody is still hopeful that we will get a fresh start at the beginning of the week, that we can get the Democrats to see that it is just common sense to avoid layoffs like that, to avoid the $15 billion a week that the cult of economic advisers says will harm GDP if we have a shutdown," Hassett told CNN. However, if the Democrats use a wise approach to the budget approval process in the Senate, there will be no reason for layoffs, the official added. The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority. US President Trump warned that if the Democrats moved forward with blocking the stopgap funding bill in the Senate, Republicans would leverage the shutdown to enhance government efficiency by laying off thousands of employees.

