China Slams Remarks by US Ambassador to Panama About Canal

The Chinese embassy in Panama on Monday criticized the remarks by US Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera about Beijing's alleged meddling in matters concerning the Panama Canal.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese embassy in Panama on Monday criticized the remarks by US Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera about Beijing's alleged meddling in matters concerning the Panama Canal.
On Sunday, Cabrera said in an interview with the Contrapeso newspaper that China had "malign" influence on the Panama Canal, accusing Beijing of cyberattacks and corruption and threatening visa cancellations for those who cooperate with Chinese enterprises.
"The statements of the US Ambassador about China have no factual basis and scientific justification, they are aimed at provoking conflict between China and other countries in the region. Depriving these countries of their diplomatic independence serves the geopolitical interests of the United States, causing more criticism and opposition," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.
China adheres to the principle of "joint consultation, joint construction and joint use" in mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries, the statement read.
"The projects of Chinese companies in Panama and other Latin American countries make a significant contribution to social-economic development. High-quality Chinese goods at a low price are popular. The US ambassador's statement casts doubt on the ability of countries in the region to think sensibly and ridicules the local population," the embassy said.
Beijing urges Washington to put aside arrogance and bias and "focus on the matters that truly contribute to the development of the countries of the region and the well-being of their peoples," the embassy added.