Sputnik International
Fifth Revolution Attempt Made in Georgia With External Support - Prime Minister
Fifth Revolution Attempt Made in Georgia With External Support - Prime Minister
A fifth revolution attempt was made in Georgia with external support, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Monday.
"This was the fifth attempt at a revolution that had external support ... Our main task is to ensure that no one dares to make a sixth attempt, and all measures will be taken for this," Kobakhidze told the Rustavi 2 public broadcaster. The Georgian State Security Service implemented preventative measures in advance and neutralized many threats on the day of the local elections on October 4, Kobakhidze said.
georgia protests, georgia color revolution
georgia protests, georgia color revolution

Fifth Revolution Attempt Made in Georgia With External Support - Prime Minister

18:42 GMT 06.10.2025
© AP Photo / Zurab TsertsvadzeOpposition supporters with Georgian national flags gather in the city center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, boycotting the municipal elections and call for the release of political opponents.
TBILISI (Sputnik) - A fifth revolution attempt was made in Georgia with external support, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Monday.
"This was the fifth attempt at a revolution that had external support ... Our main task is to ensure that no one dares to make a sixth attempt, and all measures will be taken for this," Kobakhidze told the Rustavi 2 public broadcaster.
The Georgian State Security Service implemented preventative measures in advance and neutralized many threats on the day of the local elections on October 4, Kobakhidze said.
