Fifth Revolution Attempt Made in Georgia With External Support - Prime Minister

A fifth revolution attempt was made in Georgia with external support, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Monday.

2025-10-06T18:42+0000

"This was the fifth attempt at a revolution that had external support ... Our main task is to ensure that no one dares to make a sixth attempt, and all measures will be taken for this," Kobakhidze told the Rustavi 2 public broadcaster. The Georgian State Security Service implemented preventative measures in advance and neutralized many threats on the day of the local elections on October 4, Kobakhidze said.

