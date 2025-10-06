https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/fifth-revolution-attempt-made-in-georgia-with-external-support---prime-minister-1122919302.html
Fifth Revolution Attempt Made in Georgia With External Support - Prime Minister
A fifth revolution attempt was made in Georgia with external support, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Monday.
"This was the fifth attempt at a revolution that had external support ... Our main task is to ensure that no one dares to make a sixth attempt, and all measures will be taken for this," Kobakhidze told the Rustavi 2 public broadcaster. The Georgian State Security Service implemented preventative measures in advance and neutralized many threats on the day of the local elections on October 4, Kobakhidze said.
A fifth revolution attempt was made in Georgia with external support, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Monday.
"This was the fifth attempt at a revolution that had external support ... Our main task is to ensure that no one dares to make a sixth attempt, and all measures will be taken for this," Kobakhidze told the Rustavi 2 public broadcaster.
The Georgian State Security Service implemented preventative measures in advance and neutralized many threats on the day of the local elections on October 4, Kobakhidze said.