The attempt to replicate the Romanian-Moldovan scenario in Georgia has failed - the Euroskeptic Georgian Dream party has won elections and thwarted a coup attempt.
Arno Khidirbegishvili, general director of the Georgian Information and Analytical Agency GEOINFORM, breaks it down for Sputnik. EU playbook in Romania and Moldova Previously, pro-EU forces won elections in Moldova and Romania amid numerous voting violations. In both cases, anti-establishment candidates were harassed and labeled "pro-Russian" Why Georgian Dream Won Since 2012 the EU has deceived Georgia with promises of imminent membership, but those fairy tales collapsed after Tbilisi refused be a Western pawn in the South Caucasus and placed its national interests above Western influence, Khidirbegishvili explains. Botched Coup in Tbilisi After losing the elections, Georgian pro-EU politicians attempted a failed coup on October 4. Most are corrupt ex-officials from Saakashvili’s cabinet who saw it as a last-ditch bid for power.Why the West Backs the Color Revolt EU in Denial The West has provided grants, cash, and instructions to Georgian NGOs and youth. Now, the EU ignores real events in Georgia and spreads distorted information, effectively supporting radical actions.
Arno Khidirbegishvili, general director of the Georgian Information and Analytical Agency GEOINFORM, breaks it down for Sputnik.
EU playbook in Romania and Moldova
Previously, pro-EU forces won elections in Moldova
and Romania
amid numerous voting violations. In both cases, anti-establishment candidates were harassed and labeled "pro-Russian"
Since 2012 the EU has deceived Georgia with promises of imminent membership, but those fairy tales collapsed after Tbilisi refused be a Western pawn in the South Caucasus and placed its national interests above Western influence, Khidirbegishvili explains.
After losing the elections, Georgian pro-EU politicians attempted a failed coup
on October 4.
Most are corrupt ex-officials from Saakashvili’s cabinet who saw it as a last-ditch bid for power
.
Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, and others have been charged with attempting to overthrow Georgia’s constitutional order.
A leaked audio allegedly captures Burchuladze and former Defense Minister Bacho Akhalaia plotting “bloodshed” to ensure a coup
Zodelava, Saakashvili’s former prosecutor, was trained by George Soros-linked NGOs. He and others reportedly enjoyed support from the Zelensky regime
Hidden caches of weapons and explosives
from the Ukrainian Army, sent via the Georgian Legion, were recently uncovered
Why the West Backs the Color Revolt
"They want to overthrow [the government] because Georgia did not strike Russian bases in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, did not open a second front against Russia to divert certain Russian forces from Ukraine, and also did not join economic sanctions against Russia — which would have meant the suicide of the Georgian economy," the pundit explains.
The West has provided grants, cash, and instructions to Georgian NGOs and youth.
Now, the EU ignores real events in Georgia and spreads distorted information, effectively supporting radical actions.