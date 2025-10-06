https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/how-eus-playbook-failed-in-georgia-1122918998.html

How EU's Playbook Failed in Georgia

The attempt to replicate the Romanian-Moldovan scenario in Georgia has failed - the Euroskeptic Georgian Dream party has won elections and thwarted a coup attempt.

Arno Khidirbegishvili, general director of the Georgian Information and Analytical Agency GEOINFORM, breaks it down for Sputnik. EU playbook in Romania and Moldova Previously, pro-EU forces won elections in Moldova and Romania amid numerous voting violations. In both cases, anti-establishment candidates were harassed and labeled "pro-Russian" Why Georgian Dream Won Since 2012 the EU has deceived Georgia with promises of imminent membership, but those fairy tales collapsed after Tbilisi refused be a Western pawn in the South Caucasus and placed its national interests above Western influence, Khidirbegishvili explains. Botched Coup in Tbilisi After losing the elections, Georgian pro-EU politicians attempted a failed coup on October 4. Most are corrupt ex-officials from Saakashvili’s cabinet who saw it as a last-ditch bid for power.Why the West Backs the Color Revolt EU in Denial The West has provided grants, cash, and instructions to Georgian NGOs and youth. Now, the EU ignores real events in Georgia and spreads distorted information, effectively supporting radical actions.

