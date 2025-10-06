https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/frances-le-pen-urges-macron-to-dissolve-parliament-following-lecornus-resignation-1122918175.html

France's Le Pen Urges Macron to Dissolve Parliament Following Lecornu's Resignation

France's Le Pen Urges Macron to Dissolve Parliament Following Lecornu's Resignation

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the parliamentary faction of the French right-wing National Rally party, called on President Emmanuel Macron on Monday to dissolve the parliament following the resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

"I urge him to dissolve the National Assembly, because we are at the end of the road, there is no other solution... The only wise decision in such circumstances is provided for by the French Constitution: it is that we return to the ballot boxes," Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster. Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace said that Lecornu submitted his resignation to Macron, who accepted it. Le Pen welcomed Lecornu’s resignation as "a wise measure" and suggested that Macron’s resignation would be another wise step, stopping short of explicitly calling for it. "If he decides to resign, that would again be wise. There is no doubt that dissolution is absolutely inevitable," she said. In late August, Macron reiterated that he would not resign before his term ends in 2027. On Sunday, Lecornu outlined his new cabinet which was nearly complete, almost a month after his appointment in September. However, the new government faced criticism from major opposition parties. Lecornu’s resignation after less than a month in office has made him the shortest-serving French prime minister in more than six decades, triggering an unprecedented political crisis. Since Macron’s 2022 reelection, France has had five prime ministers. Lecornu's predecessor, Francois Bayrou, resigned in early September after losing a confidence vote in parliament over his austerity plan.“Macron’s Regime is on Its Last Breath”Arnaud Develay, a French international law attorney, political consultant, and independent journalist, commented on the resignation of Sébastien Lecornu, who lasted only 27 days as France’s prime minister.“The [Macron] regime is on its last breath — it has exhausted its strength, ideas, and resources. Clearly, the political crisis engulfing France is only deepening," Arnaud Develay, a French international law attorney, political consultant, and independent journalist, tells Sputnik.Develay argues that “France no longer controls its own destiny — all key decisions are made in Brussels.” He describes a country drowning in a €3.5 trillion debt, downgraded by Fitch, and “just a few steps from technical bankruptcy.” “The industrial base is gone, major companies sold off to foreign interests, and the country is drifting aimlessly. Soon, control may pass to bankers from Frankfurt or the IMF.” France’s political system, he warns, “has exhausted itself — along with the Euro-globalist order of the collective West.”

france

