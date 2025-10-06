https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/french-prime-minister-lecornu-resigns---statement-1122917824.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has submitted his resignation from the post of government head, the Elysee Palace said on Monday. 06.10.2025, Sputnik International

"The prime minister handed over the government resignation to the president of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] who accepted it," the statement read. On Sunday, he revealed his nearly complete new cabinet, almost a month after his initial appointment in September. However, the new government faced criticism from major opposition parties. Lecornu’s resignation has triggered an unprecedented political crisis in France, the French media reported, noting that he served the shortest tenure among the prime ministers of the Fifth Republic. Since Macron’s 2022 reelection, France has had five different heads of government. Lecornu's predecessor, Francois Bayrou, resigned after parliament voted no confidence in his government over its proposed austerity measures.

