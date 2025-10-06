https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/frank-bisignano-to-oversee-irs-operations-under-treasury-chief-scott-bessent-1122918370.html
Frank Bisignano to Oversee IRS Operations Under Treasury Chief Scott Bessent
Frank Bisignano to Oversee IRS Operations Under Treasury Chief Scott Bessent
Sputnik International
US Treasury Secretary and acting head of the Internal Revenue Service, Scott Bessent, announced on Monday that Frank Bisignano, currently leading the Social Security Administration, will also assume the newly established position of Chief Executive Officer at the IRS.
2025-10-06T13:53+0000
2025-10-06T13:53+0000
2025-10-06T13:53+0000
americas
donald trump
us
treasury
us treasury
internal revenue service (irs)
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101354/93/1013549336_0:73:4570:2643_1920x0_80_0_0_a95be720c6169d28ae217a2b3486758a.jpg
Under the arrangement, Bisignano will report directly to Bessent and will be tasked with running the agency’s daily operations, while at the same time continuing his responsibilities at the Social Security Administration. Bessent himself will remain commissioner of the IRS, despite earlier expectations that his leadership would be temporary, CNBC reported earlier in the day. According to the news channel, President Donald Trump ultimately decided that he wanted Bessent to retain oversight of the agency. Bessent assumed the role in August after Trump dismissed Billy Long just two months into his tenure. Long has since been appointed by the White House to serve as US ambassador to Iceland. Before joining the government, Frank Bisignano had a long career in the private sector. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Fiserv, a global leader in payments and financial technology. In 2019, as head of the financial services company First Data, he orchestrated its merger with Fiserv and subsequently led the combined company.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/us-govt-shutdown-could-lead-to-15bln-losses-to-gdp-per-week-white-house-1122916400.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101354/93/1013549336_193:0:3717:2643_1920x0_80_0_0_1e1180ecadbedfebd2c148920d1d8dba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
frank bisignano, scott bessent, internal revenue service, irs ceo, us treasury department, social security administration, donald trump, billy long, irs leadership, us government appointments, fiserv, first data, fintech executive, financial technology, us politics, federal agencies
frank bisignano, scott bessent, internal revenue service, irs ceo, us treasury department, social security administration, donald trump, billy long, irs leadership, us government appointments, fiserv, first data, fintech executive, financial technology, us politics, federal agencies
Frank Bisignano to Oversee IRS Operations Under Treasury Chief Scott Bessent
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Treasury Secretary and acting head of the Internal Revenue Service, Scott Bessent, announced on Monday that Frank Bisignano, currently leading the Social Security Administration, will also assume the newly established position of Chief Executive Officer at the IRS.
Under the arrangement, Bisignano will report directly to Bessent and will be tasked with running the agency’s daily operations, while at the same time continuing his responsibilities at the Social Security Administration.
Bessent himself will remain commissioner of the IRS, despite earlier expectations that his leadership would be temporary, CNBC reported earlier in the day. According to the news channel, President Donald Trump ultimately decided that he wanted Bessent to retain oversight of the agency.
Bessent assumed the role in August after Trump dismissed Billy Long just two months into his tenure. Long has since been appointed by the White House to serve as US ambassador to Iceland.
Before joining the government, Frank Bisignano had a long career in the private sector. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Fiserv, a global leader in payments and financial technology. In 2019, as head of the financial services company First Data, he orchestrated its merger with Fiserv and subsequently led the combined company.