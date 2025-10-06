https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/frank-bisignano-to-oversee-irs-operations-under-treasury-chief-scott-bessent-1122918370.html

Frank Bisignano to Oversee IRS Operations Under Treasury Chief Scott Bessent

Frank Bisignano to Oversee IRS Operations Under Treasury Chief Scott Bessent

Sputnik International

US Treasury Secretary and acting head of the Internal Revenue Service, Scott Bessent, announced on Monday that Frank Bisignano, currently leading the Social Security Administration, will also assume the newly established position of Chief Executive Officer at the IRS.

2025-10-06T13:53+0000

2025-10-06T13:53+0000

2025-10-06T13:53+0000

americas

donald trump

us

treasury

us treasury

internal revenue service (irs)

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101354/93/1013549336_0:73:4570:2643_1920x0_80_0_0_a95be720c6169d28ae217a2b3486758a.jpg

Under the arrangement, Bisignano will report directly to Bessent and will be tasked with running the agency’s daily operations, while at the same time continuing his responsibilities at the Social Security Administration. Bessent himself will remain commissioner of the IRS, despite earlier expectations that his leadership would be temporary, CNBC reported earlier in the day. According to the news channel, President Donald Trump ultimately decided that he wanted Bessent to retain oversight of the agency. Bessent assumed the role in August after Trump dismissed Billy Long just two months into his tenure. Long has since been appointed by the White House to serve as US ambassador to Iceland. Before joining the government, Frank Bisignano had a long career in the private sector. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Fiserv, a global leader in payments and financial technology. In 2019, as head of the financial services company First Data, he orchestrated its merger with Fiserv and subsequently led the combined company.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/us-govt-shutdown-could-lead-to-15bln-losses-to-gdp-per-week-white-house-1122916400.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

frank bisignano, scott bessent, internal revenue service, irs ceo, us treasury department, social security administration, donald trump, billy long, irs leadership, us government appointments, fiserv, first data, fintech executive, financial technology, us politics, federal agencies