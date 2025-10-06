France Forms New Government — Most Ministers Unchanged

International
Thirteen of the 18 ministers announced Sunday as members of the new government of new French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu remained in their previous positions, local media reported.
Twenty-six days after being appointed prime minister by President Emmanuel Macron, the former defense minister maintained a structure similar to that of his predecessor, Francois Bayrou, reappointing 13 of his predecessors, the newspaper said. It was noted that the following ministers took office for the first time: Minister of the Armed Forces Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Finance Roland Lescure, Minister for Territorial Development, Decentralization and Housing Eric Woerth, Minister of Public Action, Civil Service and Simplification, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Naima Moutchou, and Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament Mathieu Lefevre. Earlier, Macron appointed former Lecornu as the new prime minister, tasked with forming a new cabinet. The previous prime minister, Francois Bayrou, resigned after members of parliament passed a vote of no confidence in his government over its proposed austerity measures.
Newly named Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu reacts as he speaks at the end of the handover ceremony at the Prime Minister residence, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 in Paris.
Thirteen of the 18 ministers announced Sunday as members of the new government of new French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu remained in their previous positions, local media reported.
Twenty-six days after being appointed prime minister by President Emmanuel Macron, the former defense minister maintained a structure similar to that of his predecessor, Francois Bayrou, reappointing 13 of his predecessors, the newspaper said.
It was noted that the following ministers took office for the first time: Minister of the Armed Forces Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Finance Roland Lescure, Minister for Territorial Development, Decentralization and Housing Eric Woerth, Minister of Public Action, Civil Service and Simplification, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Naima Moutchou, and Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament Mathieu Lefevre.
Earlier, Macron appointed former Lecornu as the new prime minister, tasked with forming a new cabinet. The previous prime minister, Francois Bayrou, resigned after members of parliament passed a vote of no confidence in his government over its proposed austerity measures.
