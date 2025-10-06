https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/merz-briefs-trump-on-plans-to-seize-140b-in-russian-assets-1122916711.html

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, briefing him about plans to use frozen Russian assets to support Kiev, according to German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius.

Earlier, in an article for the British newspaper Financial Times, Merz proposed providing Ukraine with an interest-free loan of approximately 140 billion euros using frozen Russian assets. The US president and the German chancellor discussed the situation in Ukraine and agreed to continue joint efforts to end the Ukrainian conflict, Kornelius noted. Trump and Merz also agreed on their positions regarding the events in the Gaza Strip and agreed that a rapid agreement on the release of hostages, an end to hostilities, and the disarmament of Hamas must be reached at the upcoming talks in Egypt, he said. Following the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the EU and G7 countries froze almost half of Russia's foreign exchange reserves, amounting to approximately 300 billion euros. More than 200 billion euros is held in the EU, primarily in accounts with the Belgian Euroclear, one of the world's largest clearing and settlement systems. In early October, the European Commission reported that the EU had transferred 14 billion euros to Ukraine from January to September 2025, using proceeds from frozen funds of the Russian central bank. In response, Russia introduced its own restrictions: the assets of foreign investors from unfriendly countries and the income derived from them are accumulated in special "C" accounts. They can only be withdrawn by decision of a special government commission. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe a theft, noting that the EU is targeting not just private funds but also Russian state assets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow would respond to the confiscation of frozen Russian assets by the West. He added that Russia also has the option of withholding funds held by Western countries from returning them.

