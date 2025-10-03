https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/stealing-russian-assets-will-create-big-problems-for-euroclear-euro-and-eu-1122906808.html

Stealing Russian Assets Will Create Big Problems for Euroclear, Euro and EU

The European Union (EU) wants to grab frozen Russian assets, but that would be theft and lead to legal proceedings, Russia has warned.

"Essentially, the proposal is to progressively confiscate assets — about $300 billion," Georgy Ostapkovich, academic supervisor at the Center for Market Studies at the Higher School of Economics, tells Sputnik. But that spells trouble for all involved, the pundit warns. Euroclear has expressed concerns over its future and the future of the euro currency if the Russian sovereign assets are seized by the EU. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has asked other EU leaders for guarantees they will share the risks. The European Central Bank has also voiced concerns over any asset seizure. At a virtual meeting of deputy finance ministers on September 30, it urged the European Commission to prove the move would not undermine the euro’s credibility.

