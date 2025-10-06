Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Events in Middle East During Phone Talks - Kremlin

International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the events in the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The current developments in the Middle East were discussed in detail, including in the context of the plan put forward by the US President for normalization in the Gaza Strip. Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's unwavering position in favor of a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue on a well-known international legal basis," the statement said. The leaders also discussed the search for negotiated solutions to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin added. Netanyahu expressed his best wishes to Putin on the eve of his birthday, while Putin, in turn, congratulated the Israeli people on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, the Kremlin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the events in the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The current developments in the Middle East were discussed in detail, including in the context of the plan put forward by the US President for normalization in the Gaza Strip. Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's unwavering position in favor of a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue on a well-known international legal basis," the statement said.
The leaders also discussed the search for negotiated solutions to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin added.
"An exchange of views was held on other regional topics. In particular, they expressed interest in finding negotiated solutions to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and in further stabilization in Syria," the statement said.
Netanyahu expressed his best wishes to Putin on the eve of his birthday, while Putin, in turn, congratulated the Israeli people on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, the Kremlin added.
