Russian Forces Liberate of Odradnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Sever Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Sever military group liberated the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.
In addition, Ukraine’s Armed Forces lost more than 160 soldiers in the area of operations of Russia’s Sever Battlegroup over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
“Strikes were delivered against formations of two mechanized and one air assault brigades, as well as an assault regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the areas of Andreyevka, Iskriskovshchina, Krasnopolye, Kondratovka, Petrushevka, and Osoyevka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, strikes were delivered against units of mechanized, motorized infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Ambarnoye, Volchansk, and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region,” the ministry said in its report.
According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces lost one armored vehicle, five cars, and two artillery pieces. An electronic warfare station, two ammo depots, and five supply warehouses were also destroyed.
Russian forces struck energy infrastructure, oil industry facilities, and fuel depots supporting the operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery targeted 145 sites, including storage and launch areas for long-range UAVs, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries.
Other Developments
Zapad Battlegroup: Russian forces advanced to more favorable positions and struck Ukrainian formations in Peschanoye, Kupyansk, Petrovka (Kharkov Region), and Novonikolayevka and Yampol (Donetsk Region). Up to 230 Ukrainian troops were killed, along with seven armored vehicles, 19 cars, one field gun, and six ammunition depots destroyed.
Yug Battlegroup: Units improved their tactical positions and hit Ukrainian brigades in Platonovka, Seversk, Zakotnoye, Reznikovka, Ivanopolye, and Konstantinovka (DPR). Around 225 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and losses included one infantry fighting vehicle, two armored vehicles, nine cars, two artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, and an ammunition depot.
Vostok Battlegroup: Russian troops advanced deeper into Ukrainian defenses, inflicting losses exceeding 370 Ukrainian soldiers. Three armored vehicles, 16 cars, and one electronic warfare station were destroyed in Uspenovka, Privolnoye, Pavlovka, Novogrigorovka, and Poltavka (Zaporozhye Region).
Tsentr Battlegroup: Russian forces improved their positions along the front, striking Ukrainian units in Ivanovka, Dimitrov, Dorozhnoye, Gruzskoye, Toretskoye, Artemovka, and Krasnoarmeysk (DPR). More than 410 Ukrainian servicemen, one US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle, and three pickup trucks were destroyed.
Dnepr Battlegroup: Russian units struck Ukrainian forces near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye Region), Olgovka, and Antonovka (Kherson Region), eliminating up to 70 soldiers, one armored vehicle, five cars, three electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.