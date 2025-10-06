https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/russian-forces-liberate-of-odradnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1122917304.html

Russian Forces Liberate of Odradnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Sever Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. 06.10.2025, Sputnik International

"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Sever military group liberated the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.In addition, Ukraine’s Armed Forces lost more than 160 soldiers in the area of operations of Russia’s Sever Battlegroup over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.“Strikes were delivered against formations of two mechanized and one air assault brigades, as well as an assault regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the areas of Andreyevka, Iskriskovshchina, Krasnopolye, Kondratovka, Petrushevka, and Osoyevka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, strikes were delivered against units of mechanized, motorized infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Ambarnoye, Volchansk, and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region,” the ministry said in its report. According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces lost one armored vehicle, five cars, and two artillery pieces. An electronic warfare station, two ammo depots, and five supply warehouses were also destroyed.Russian forces struck energy infrastructure, oil industry facilities, and fuel depots supporting the operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery targeted 145 sites, including storage and launch areas for long-range UAVs, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries.Other Developments

