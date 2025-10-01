International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Verbovoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2025-10-01T09:30+0000
2025-10-01T09:30+0000
"Units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Verbovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 480 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 315 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup South has eliminated up to 305 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supplying Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and a landing craft production workshop, the statement read.
09:30 GMT 01.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Verbovoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Verbovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 480 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 480 servicepeople, a tank, a Kozak combat armored vehicle, and three pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 315 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup South has eliminated up to 305 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supplying Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and a landing craft production workshop, the statement read.
