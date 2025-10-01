https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/russian-armed-forces-liberate-verbovoye-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122893151.html

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Verbovoye Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took control of the settlement of Verbovoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Verbovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 480 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 315 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople, and Battlegroup South has eliminated up to 305 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supplying Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises and a landing craft production workshop, the statement read.

