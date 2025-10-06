https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/trump-says-first-phase-of-his-gaza-plan-to-be-completed-within-week-1122916865.html

Trump Says First Phase of His Gaza Plan to Be Completed Within Week

US President Donald Trump announced that the first phase of his plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine and free Hamas hostages would be completed within a week.

President Trump stated that Muslim and Arab nations are holding "great meetings with Hamas," suggesting a breakthrough is near."The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old 'conflict,'" Trump said on Truth Social.Earlier, Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya had arrived in Egypt for talks on the first phase of the ceasefire.

