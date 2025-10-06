https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/trump-says-first-phase-of-his-gaza-plan-to-be-completed-within-week-1122916865.html
Trump Says First Phase of His Gaza Plan to Be Completed Within Week
Trump Says First Phase of His Gaza Plan to Be Completed Within Week
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced that the first phase of his plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine and free Hamas hostages would be completed within a week.
2025-10-06T03:41+0000
2025-10-06T03:41+0000
2025-10-06T03:25+0000
world
donald trump
middle east
israel
palestine
hamas
truth social
egypt
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2736c2b85ef015dec351a320ce2123eb.jpg
President Trump stated that Muslim and Arab nations are holding "great meetings with Hamas," suggesting a breakthrough is near."The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old 'conflict,'" Trump said on Truth Social.Earlier, Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya had arrived in Egypt for talks on the first phase of the ceasefire.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/israel-hamas-talks-on-gaza-who-where-when-1122915514.html
israel
palestine
egypt
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88eb74cdf7486a23172d8b58c58b580b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza ceasefire talks, gaza ceasefire first phase, trump on gaza ceasefire, israel-hamas talks, hamas in egypt
gaza ceasefire talks, gaza ceasefire first phase, trump on gaza ceasefire, israel-hamas talks, hamas in egypt
Trump Says First Phase of His Gaza Plan to Be Completed Within Week
US President Donald Trump announced that the first phase of his plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine and free Hamas hostages would be completed within a week.
President Trump stated that Muslim and Arab nations are holding "great meetings with Hamas," suggesting a breakthrough is near.
"The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old 'conflict,'" Trump said on Truth Social.
Earlier, Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya had arrived in Egypt for talks on the first phase of the ceasefire.