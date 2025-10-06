International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/uk-preparing-false-flag-attack-in-europe-to-blame-russia-for-terrorist-plot--russian-intel-1122917941.html
UK Preparing False-Flag Attack in Europe to Blame Russia for ‘Terrorist Plot’ – Russian Intel
UK Preparing False-Flag Attack in Europe to Blame Russia for ‘Terrorist Plot’ – Russian Intel
Sputnik International
London is enraged that the UK’s long-standing efforts to achieve a “strategic defeat” of Russia are failing and is preparing a new provocation, Russia’s... 06.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-06T10:03+0000
2025-10-06T10:04+0000
world
russia
united kingdom (uk)
svr
ukraine
ukrainian navy
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105212/99/1052129926_0:58:2461:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_bb17153ecece4ee69a45debf6e5f90dd.jpg
According to the SVR, Britain’s plan involves a group of Russian defectors fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who are to carry out an attack on a Ukrainian Navy vessel or a civilian ship of a foreign state in a European port. The group’s members have reportedly already arrived in the UK for sabotage training.After the “terrorists” are “discovered,” it is planned to announce that they were acting “on Moscow’s orders,” the SVR added.The agency emphasized that London is counting on the fact that Europe’s Russophobic political elite will eagerly swallow the fake story about “Kremlin agents” to justify further military aid to Ukraine and the militarization of a “united Europe” under the pretext of countering “Russian aggression.”
russia
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105212/99/1052129926_230:0:2231:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_a8d8953df4b62bb09f60b2045bacbe3c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, united kingdom (uk), svr, ukraine, ukrainian navy, kremlin
russia, united kingdom (uk), svr, ukraine, ukrainian navy, kremlin

UK Preparing False-Flag Attack in Europe to Blame Russia for ‘Terrorist Plot’ – Russian Intel

10:03 GMT 06.10.2025 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 06.10.2025)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamBritish Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as "Big Ben" in central London
British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as Big Ben in central London - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2025
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
Being updated
London is enraged that the UK’s long-standing efforts to achieve a “strategic defeat” of Russia are failing and is preparing a new provocation, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.
According to the SVR, Britain’s plan involves a group of Russian defectors fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who are to carry out an attack on a Ukrainian Navy vessel or a civilian ship of a foreign state in a European port. The group’s members have reportedly already arrived in the UK for sabotage training.
After the “terrorists” are “discovered,” it is planned to announce that they were acting “on Moscow’s orders,” the SVR added.
The agency emphasized that London is counting on the fact that Europe’s Russophobic political elite will eagerly swallow the fake story about “Kremlin agents” to justify further military aid to Ukraine and the militarization of a “united Europe” under the pretext of countering “Russian aggression.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала