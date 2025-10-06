https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/uk-preparing-false-flag-attack-in-europe-to-blame-russia-for-terrorist-plot--russian-intel-1122917941.html

UK Preparing False-Flag Attack in Europe to Blame Russia for ‘Terrorist Plot’ – Russian Intel

UK Preparing False-Flag Attack in Europe to Blame Russia for ‘Terrorist Plot’ – Russian Intel

Sputnik International

London is enraged that the UK’s long-standing efforts to achieve a “strategic defeat” of Russia are failing and is preparing a new provocation, Russia’s... 06.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-06T10:03+0000

2025-10-06T10:03+0000

2025-10-06T10:04+0000

world

russia

united kingdom (uk)

svr

ukraine

ukrainian navy

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105212/99/1052129926_0:58:2461:1442_1920x0_80_0_0_bb17153ecece4ee69a45debf6e5f90dd.jpg

According to the SVR, Britain’s plan involves a group of Russian defectors fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who are to carry out an attack on a Ukrainian Navy vessel or a civilian ship of a foreign state in a European port. The group’s members have reportedly already arrived in the UK for sabotage training.After the “terrorists” are “discovered,” it is planned to announce that they were acting “on Moscow’s orders,” the SVR added.The agency emphasized that London is counting on the fact that Europe’s Russophobic political elite will eagerly swallow the fake story about “Kremlin agents” to justify further military aid to Ukraine and the militarization of a “united Europe” under the pretext of countering “Russian aggression.”

russia

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, united kingdom (uk), svr, ukraine, ukrainian navy, kremlin