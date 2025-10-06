https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/uk-preparing-false-flag-attack-in-europe-to-blame-russia-for-terrorist-plot--russian-intel-1122917941.html
UK Preparing False-Flag Attack in Europe to Blame Russia for ‘Terrorist Plot’ – Russian Intel
UK Preparing False-Flag Attack in Europe to Blame Russia for 'Terrorist Plot' – Russian Intel
According to the SVR, Britain's plan involves a group of Russian defectors fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who are to carry out an attack on a Ukrainian Navy vessel or a civilian ship of a foreign state in a European port. The group's members have reportedly already arrived in the UK for sabotage training.After the "terrorists" are "discovered," it is planned to announce that they were acting "on Moscow's orders," the SVR added.The agency emphasized that London is counting on the fact that Europe's Russophobic political elite will eagerly swallow the fake story about "Kremlin agents" to justify further military aid to Ukraine and the militarization of a "united Europe" under the pretext of countering "Russian aggression."
10:03 GMT 06.10.2025 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 06.10.2025)
Being updated
London is enraged that the UK’s long-standing efforts to achieve a “strategic defeat” of Russia are failing and is preparing a new provocation, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.
According to the SVR, Britain’s plan involves a group of Russian defectors fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who are to carry out an attack on a Ukrainian Navy vessel or a civilian ship of a foreign state in a European port. The group’s members have reportedly already arrived in the UK for sabotage training.
After the “terrorists” are “discovered,” it is planned to announce that they were acting “on Moscow’s orders,” the SVR added.
The agency emphasized that London is counting on the fact that Europe’s Russophobic political elite will eagerly swallow the fake story about “Kremlin agents” to justify further military aid to Ukraine and the militarization of a “united Europe” under the pretext of countering “Russian aggression.”