https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/wests-intelligence-train-ukrainian-sabotage-groups-for-provocations-at-russian-nuclear-plants---svr-1120468145.html

West's Intelligence Train Ukrainian Sabotage Groups for Provocations at Russian Nuclear Plants - SVR

West's Intelligence Train Ukrainian Sabotage Groups for Provocations at Russian Nuclear Plants - SVR

Sputnik International

Western intelligence services, primarily the UK's MI6, have been training Ukrainian sabotage groups for committing provocations at Russian nuclear power plants, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday.

2024-10-07T13:31+0000

2024-10-07T13:31+0000

2024-10-08T06:49+0000

world

ukraine

sergei naryshkin

united kingdom (uk)

kursk

russian foreign intelligence service

svr

nord stream

sabotage

foreign sabotage

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119700183_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3cc21f1b6b6a7614432a4f78b162c68d.jpg

"Gathered data indicates that Western secret services, primarily the UK's MI6, have been conducting systematic training of Ukrainian sabotage groups in order to stage provocations at several Russian NPPs. MI6 and Ukraine's military intelligence service [GUR] have been developing an operation to undermine power lines connecting the plants with the Russian national power grid," Naryshkin said at the 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana. Moreover, NATO countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are transferring fighters from the Middle East to take part in the Ukraine conflict, he added. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has reliable information about direct involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday.The White House considered it justified to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines to ensure that Europe, and above all Germany, separate from Russia, he added.The Ukrainian armed forces planned to seize and plant bombs at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant during the August attack on the western Russian region of Kursk, Naryshkin said.If the Ukrainian armed forces succeeded in their plan, "Europe would face an environmental and humanitarian disaster comparable to Chernobyl," the Russian official added.The US intelligence services have been providing Ukraine with information for strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the conflict, Sergei Naryshkin, said.US reconnaissance satellites have intensified high-detail imaging of Russian territories bordering Ukraine since march 2024, focusing on the Kursk and Belgorod regions, Naryshkin said."It has been established that US reconnaissance satellites have greatly intensified high-detail imaging of sites in the Russian territories bordering Ukraine since March of this year. The Americans paid special attention to monitoring the situation in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. It was these territories that subsequently became the target for Ukrainian missile attacks, drone strikes and sabotage group attacks," Naryshkin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/us-air-force-pays-northrop-100mln-extra-to-complete-2-polar-satellites---pentagon-1119869206.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kursk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian sabotage groups, west's intelligence, russian nuclear power plants