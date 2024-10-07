West's Intelligence Train Ukrainian Sabotage Groups for Provocations at Russian Nuclear Plants - SVR
13:31 GMT 07.10.2024 (Updated: 06:49 GMT 08.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western intelligence services, primarily the UK's MI6, have been training Ukrainian sabotage groups for committing provocations at Russian nuclear power plants, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday.
"Gathered data indicates that Western secret services, primarily the UK's MI6, have been conducting systematic training of Ukrainian sabotage groups in order to stage provocations at several Russian NPPs. MI6 and Ukraine's military intelligence service [GUR] have been developing an operation to undermine power lines connecting the plants with the Russian national power grid," Naryshkin said at the 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana.
Moreover, NATO countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are transferring fighters from the Middle East to take part in the Ukraine conflict, he added.
"In order to achieve their geopolitical goals, the Anglo-Saxons deem justified using all means, including terror. Pumping the Kiev regime with weapons and jihadists, the US and the UK are well on their way to becoming states-sponsors of terrorism. They will bear responsibility for it. As an old proverb goes, 'Those who sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind," Naryshkin said.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has reliable information about direct involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Monday.
"The SVR has reliable information about the direct involvement of the United States and the United Kingdom in this major terrorist attack. According to available information, professional saboteurs from the Anglo-Saxon intelligence services were involved in its organization, preparation and execution." Naryshkin said.
The White House considered it justified to blow up the Nord Stream pipelines to ensure that Europe, and above all Germany, separate from Russia, he added.
The Ukrainian armed forces planned to seize and plant bombs at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant during the August attack on the western Russian region of Kursk, Naryshkin said.
"Ecstatic with impunity, Ukrainian troops carried out a real terrorist raid into the Kursk region in early August. According to SVR data, their plan included seizing and laying mines at the Kursk NPP," he told the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States.
If the Ukrainian armed forces succeeded in their plan, "Europe would face an environmental and humanitarian disaster comparable to Chernobyl," the Russian official added.
The US intelligence services have been providing Ukraine with information for strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the conflict, Sergei Naryshkin, said.
"According to the SVR data, since the outset of the conflict, the US intelligence services have been providing information to the Ukrainian government, which is subsequently used to conduct strikes against Russian civilian targets," Naryshkin said at the 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana.
US reconnaissance satellites have intensified high-detail imaging of Russian territories bordering Ukraine since march 2024, focusing on the Kursk and Belgorod regions, Naryshkin said.
"It has been established that US reconnaissance satellites have greatly intensified high-detail imaging of sites in the Russian territories bordering Ukraine since March of this year. The Americans paid special attention to monitoring the situation in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. It was these territories that subsequently became the target for Ukrainian missile attacks, drone strikes and sabotage group attacks," Naryshkin said.