White House Declines to Comment on Options Trump Considering With Regard to Maduro
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday declined to comment on what options US President Donald Trump is considering in relation to the escalation between the United States and Venezuela.
"I will not get into any specific proposals that are being considered by the president and his national security team, but I think we have been pretty transparent and clear in the administration's view" of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, Leavitt told a briefing when asked if Trump was considering deployment of US troops to Venezuela to aid in a coup. In the latest escalation between Caracas and Washington, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Thursday that five US combat aircraft, presumably F-35s, were detected by Venezuelan air defense systems in the Maiquetia flight information region. The minister added that international airline pilots confirmed sightings of the jets off the country's Caribbean coast. The United States has deployed several vessels, including three destroyers, an amphibious assault ship, a missile cruiser, and a nuclear submarine, as well as nearly 4,500 marines to the Caribbean, under the pretext of countering drug-related activity allegedly coming from Venezuela. Caracas firmly rejects the accusation.
"I will not get into any specific proposals that are being considered by the president and his national security team, but I think we have been pretty transparent and clear in the administration's view" of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, Leavitt told a briefing when asked if Trump was considering deployment of US troops to Venezuela to aid in a coup.
In the latest escalation between Caracas and Washington, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Thursday that five US combat aircraft, presumably F-35s, were detected by Venezuelan air defense systems in the Maiquetia flight information region. The minister added that international airline pilots confirmed sightings of the jets off the country's Caribbean coast.
The United States has deployed several vessels, including three destroyers, an amphibious assault ship, a missile cruiser, and a nuclear submarine, as well as nearly 4,500 marines to the Caribbean, under the pretext of countering drug-related activity allegedly coming from Venezuela. Caracas firmly rejects the accusation.