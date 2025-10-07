Afghanistan Ensures 'Complete Security,' Eliminates All Terrorist Groups - Top Diplomat

International
Afghanistan was able to ensure the "complete security" of the country by eliminating all terrorist groups, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday.
"Currently, no drug crops are detected in Afghanistan, and there are no bases of terrorist groups, including the Islamic State [ISIS, terrorist group, banned in Russia] ... All groups that posed security threats in Afghanistan have been eliminated," Muttaqi said, adding that provision of complete security of the country creates opportunities for the development of economic ties between Afghanistan and other countries. The terrorist threat comes from outside, and Afghanistan is ready for regional cooperation to counter it, Muttaqi said. "For the first time in 40 years, all conditions have been created in Afghanistan and complete security has been ensured. We provide all necessary opportunities for the development of cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, transport, transit," Muttaqi said. Earlier in the day, the seventh meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan was held in the Russian capital. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting had been organized at the level of special representatives and senior officials of Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.Afghanistan is participating in the Moscow format consultations as a member for the first time."For the first time, a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is participating in this meeting as a member of this format," Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov at the opening ceremony.Moscow Format Participants Confirm Support for Independent AfghanistanParticipants of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent, united, and peaceful state, according to a joint statement following the consultations published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's Telegram on Tuesday."The participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent and peaceful state, free of terrorism and drugs. They expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in strengthening regional security," the statement read.The participants of the consultations also called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, the statement added."They called attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states unacceptable, as this does not correspond to the interests of regional peace and stability," the statement read.The participants also confirmed their readiness to continue humanitarian support for the Afghan people, the statement added.
13:40 GMT 07.10.2025 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 07.10.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghanistan was able to ensure the "complete security" of the country by eliminating all terrorist groups, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday.
"Currently, no drug crops are detected in Afghanistan, and there are no bases of terrorist groups, including the Islamic State [ISIS, terrorist group, banned in Russia] ... All groups that posed security threats in Afghanistan have been eliminated," Muttaqi said, adding that provision of complete security of the country creates opportunities for the development of economic ties between Afghanistan and other countries.
The terrorist threat comes from outside, and Afghanistan is ready for regional cooperation to counter it, Muttaqi said.
"For the first time in 40 years, all conditions have been created in Afghanistan and complete security has been ensured. We provide all necessary opportunities for the development of cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, transport, transit," Muttaqi said.
Earlier in the day, the seventh meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan was held in the Russian capital. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the meeting had been organized at the level of special representatives and senior officials of Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Afghanistan is participating in the Moscow format consultations as a member for the first time.
"For the first time, a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is participating in this meeting as a member of this format," Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov at the opening ceremony.
World
Moscow Format Participants Confirm Support for Independent Afghanistan - Statement
12:32 GMT

Moscow Format Participants Confirm Support for Independent Afghanistan

Participants of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent, united, and peaceful state, according to a joint statement following the consultations published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's Telegram on Tuesday.
"The participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent and peaceful state, free of terrorism and drugs. They expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in strengthening regional security," the statement read.
The participants of the consultations also called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, the statement added.
"They called attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighboring states unacceptable, as this does not correspond to the interests of regional peace and stability," the statement read.
The participants also confirmed their readiness to continue humanitarian support for the Afghan people, the statement added.
