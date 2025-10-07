https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/danish-prime-minister-warns-trump-will-not-stop-trying-to-annex-greenland-1122922880.html

Danish Prime Minister Warns Trump Will Not Stop Trying to Annex Greenland

US President Donald Trump has not abandoned his plans to persuade Greenland to join the United States, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

"Right now it seems far away. There is perhaps a feeling that we can breathe a sigh of relief ... [But] it is my belief that we cannot," Politico quoted Frederiksen as saying at a parliament meeting. The Danish prime minister vowed to support Greenland against Trump's annexation attempts "no matter what happens." Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, emphasizing its strategic importance for national security and for the defense of the "free world," including against China and Russia. Former Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede argued that the island was not for sale and never would be. Trump refused to rule out the possible use of military force to gain control of Greenland. Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it received autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.

