International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/us-will-not-use-force-to-claim-greenland---finnish-minister-1121745993.html
US Will Not Use Force to Claim Greenland - Finnish Minister
US Will Not Use Force to Claim Greenland - Finnish Minister
Sputnik International
The United States will not use force to take Greenland, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Saturday.
2025-04-05T19:02+0000
2025-04-05T19:02+0000
world
us
donald trump
greenland
denmark
finland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107660/72/1076607237_0:312:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_a49f2d426efeb3836b9cf81c28071799.jpg
"Of course, we cannot allow any use of force or even the threat of its use. I really do not even believe that the US will ultimately resort to this," Valtonen told Finnish broadcaster Yle when commenting on the US claims to the Danish island. Valtonen added that economic pressure is also a use of force. In March, US President Donald Trump said that he supported Greenland's right to self-determination and was ready to welcome the island into the US, insisting that this outcome would be achieved "one way or the other." Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it gained autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/a-sweeter-deal-trump-white-house-bets-on-outbidding-denmark-for-greenland-1121729533.html
greenland
denmark
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107660/72/1076607237_333:0:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_de30e0c97fbce6fb46b2fb98ff2725d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
greenland, us, finland, donald trump, denmark
greenland, us, finland, donald trump, denmark

US Will Not Use Force to Claim Greenland - Finnish Minister

19:02 GMT 05.04.2025
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaIn this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasiilaq, Greenland.
In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, homes are illuminated after the sunset in Tasiilaq, Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2025
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will not use force to take Greenland, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Saturday.
"Of course, we cannot allow any use of force or even the threat of its use. I really do not even believe that the US will ultimately resort to this," Valtonen told Finnish broadcaster Yle when commenting on the US claims to the Danish island.
Valtonen added that economic pressure is also a use of force.
Harbour of Nuuk, Greenland, on March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2025
World
A Sweeter Deal? Trump White House Bets on Outbidding Denmark for Greenland
2 April, 10:39 GMT
In March, US President Donald Trump said that he supported Greenland's right to self-determination and was ready to welcome the island into the US, insisting that this outcome would be achieved "one way or the other."
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it gained autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала