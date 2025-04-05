https://sputnikglobe.com/20250405/us-will-not-use-force-to-claim-greenland---finnish-minister-1121745993.html
US Will Not Use Force to Claim Greenland - Finnish Minister
The United States will not use force to take Greenland, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Saturday.
"Of course, we cannot allow any use of force or even the threat of its use. I really do not even believe that the US will ultimately resort to this," Valtonen told Finnish broadcaster Yle when commenting on the US claims to the Danish island. Valtonen added that economic pressure is also a use of force. In March, US President Donald Trump said that he supported Greenland's right to self-determination and was ready to welcome the island into the US, insisting that this outcome would be achieved "one way or the other." Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it gained autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.
Greenland was a colony of Denmark until 1953. It remains part of the kingdom, but in 2009 it gained autonomy with the ability to self-govern and make independent choices in domestic policy.