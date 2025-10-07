https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/lavrov-warns-against-military-presence-of-non-regional-actors-in-afghanistan-1122920763.html

Lavrov Warns Against Military Presence of Non-Regional Actors in Afghanistan

The deployment of third-party military infrastructure in Afghanistan is absolutely unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. 07.10.2025, Sputnik International

"We reaffirm the categorical unacceptability of the deployment of military infrastructure of third countries on the territory of Afghanistan, as well as on the territory of neighboring states, under any pretext," Lavrov said during his opening remarks at the seventh meeting of the Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan.The Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan was a platform launched in early 2017 to promote national reconciliation and accelerate peace efforts in Afghanistan.

