Lavrov Warns Against Military Presence of Non-Regional Actors in Afghanistan
"We reaffirm the categorical unacceptability of the deployment of military infrastructure of third countries on the territory of Afghanistan, as well as on the territory of neighboring states, under any pretext," Lavrov said during his opening remarks at the seventh meeting of the Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan.The Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan was a platform launched in early 2017 to promote national reconciliation and accelerate peace efforts in Afghanistan.
07:45 GMT 07.10.2025
From left to right: Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, member of the Taliban* leadership Amir Khan Muttaqi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and other officials at a joint photo session as part of the 6th meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. October 4, 2024.
The deployment of third-party military infrastructure in Afghanistan is absolutely unacceptable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We reaffirm the categorical unacceptability of the deployment of military infrastructure of third countries on the territory of Afghanistan, as well as on the territory of neighboring states, under any pretext," Lavrov said during his opening remarks at the seventh meeting of the Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan.
The Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan was a platform launched in early 2017 to promote national reconciliation and accelerate peace efforts in Afghanistan.
