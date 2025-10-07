https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/orban-accused-zelensky-of-blackmail-after-he-urged-eu-to-override-hungarys-veto-1122921455.html

Orban Accused Zelensky of Blackmail After He Urged EU to Override Hungary's Veto

Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to use moral blackmail to force Hungary to support his EU membership, but this won't happen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy proposed changing the EU's admission rules to override Hungary's veto on Kiev's accession. Addressing Zelensky, Orban emphasized that "Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU." Orban recalled that, according to a Hungarian poll, the overwhelming majority of Hungarians opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU. Earlier, an American newspaper reported that European Council President Antonio Costa was proposing to simplify the EU vote on opening negotiating clusters for Ukraine's accession, seeking to circumvent Hungary's veto. Orban stated that the approval of all 27 countries was also required to abolish the unanimity principle for opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, and Hungary was against it. Before the EU summit in June, Orban stated that a legally binding decision on Ukraine's European integration could not be made there because Hungary does not support Kiev's accession to the EU, and the issue must be resolved unanimously. He also announced the results of a Hungarian poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU, according to which 95% of participants, more than two million people, opposed Kiev's European integration.* Banned in Russia as extremist

