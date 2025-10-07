https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/orban-accused-zelensky-of-blackmail-after-he-urged-eu-to-override-hungarys-veto-1122921455.html
Orban Accused Zelensky of Blackmail After He Urged EU to Override Hungary's Veto
Orban Accused Zelensky of Blackmail After He Urged EU to Override Hungary's Veto
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to use moral blackmail to force Hungary to support his EU membership, but this won't happen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
2025-10-07T12:40+0000
2025-10-07T12:40+0000
2025-10-07T12:40+0000
world
viktor orban
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
hungary
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_0:0:3164:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fbe83010aee539fef7a56cff62d761.jpg
Earlier, Zelenskyy proposed changing the EU's admission rules to override Hungary's veto on Kiev's accession. Addressing Zelensky, Orban emphasized that "Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU." Orban recalled that, according to a Hungarian poll, the overwhelming majority of Hungarians opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU. Earlier, an American newspaper reported that European Council President Antonio Costa was proposing to simplify the EU vote on opening negotiating clusters for Ukraine's accession, seeking to circumvent Hungary's veto. Orban stated that the approval of all 27 countries was also required to abolish the unanimity principle for opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, and Hungary was against it. Before the EU summit in June, Orban stated that a legally binding decision on Ukraine's European integration could not be made there because Hungary does not support Kiev's accession to the EU, and the issue must be resolved unanimously. He also announced the results of a Hungarian poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU, according to which 95% of participants, more than two million people, opposed Kiev's European integration.* Banned in Russia as extremist
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/hungary-slams-ukraines-eu-ambitions-coup-de-grace-for-europe--reports-1122679505.html
ukraine
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db459b4b6ff0cd100346f7f5f95e135d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, viktor orban, hungary, ukraine eu membership, moral blackmail, eu accession, eu veto, hungarian prime minister, eu treaty, blackmail in politics, eu enlargement, eu negotiations, hungary opposition, european council, antonio costa, ukrainian integration, eu membership rules, hungary eu poll, eu unanimity principle, eu summit, ukrainian european integration
volodymyr zelensky, viktor orban, hungary, ukraine eu membership, moral blackmail, eu accession, eu veto, hungarian prime minister, eu treaty, blackmail in politics, eu enlargement, eu negotiations, hungary opposition, european council, antonio costa, ukrainian integration, eu membership rules, hungary eu poll, eu unanimity principle, eu summit, ukrainian european integration
Orban Accused Zelensky of Blackmail After He Urged EU to Override Hungary's Veto
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to use moral blackmail to force Hungary to support his EU membership, but this won't happen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Earlier, Zelenskyy proposed changing the EU's admission rules to override Hungary's veto on Kiev's accession.
"It turns out that President Zelensky wants to decide what's best for the Hungarians. He's once again resorting to his well-known tactic: trying to use moral blackmail to force the country to support his military efforts," Orban said on Facebook*.
Addressing Zelensky, Orban emphasized that "Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine's accession to the EU."
"No country has ever joined the European Union through blackmail, and that won't happen this time. The EU Treaty clearly states: membership is decided unanimously by member states," he noted.
Orban recalled that, according to a Hungarian poll, the overwhelming majority of Hungarians opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU.
"If President Zelensky wants to change that, a media campaign against Hungary is probably not the best way to make friends," the Hungarian prime minister added.
Earlier, an American newspaper reported that European Council President Antonio Costa was proposing to simplify the EU vote on opening negotiating clusters for Ukraine's accession, seeking to circumvent Hungary's veto. Orban stated that the approval of all 27 countries was also required to abolish the unanimity principle for opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, and Hungary was against it. Before the EU summit in June, Orban stated that a legally binding decision on Ukraine's European integration could not be made there because Hungary does not support Kiev's accession to the EU, and the issue must be resolved unanimously. He also announced the results of a Hungarian poll on Ukraine's accession to the EU, according to which 95% of participants, more than two million people, opposed Kiev's European integration.
* Banned in Russia as extremist