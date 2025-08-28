https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/hungary-slams-ukraines-eu-ambitions-coup-de-grace-for-europe--reports-1122679505.html
Hungary will never support Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said amid media reports that Washington has allegedly convinced Budapest to change its position on Ukraine's European integration.
On Wednesday, Politico reported, citing unnamed diplomats, that the EU hopes that the deadlock over Ukraine's accession to the bloc will be resolved in the coming months due to pressure on Hungary. According to the publication's sources, US President Donald Trump allegedly convinced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to change his position on Kiev's accession to the EU. The minister said that if Ukraine joins the EU, "the Ukrainian mafia will be able to roam freely around Europe, and low-quality Ukrainian products will destroy agriculture." He said being in the same union with Ukraine means a "bad future." In February 2019, Ukraine amended its constitution to solidify its strategic course towards membership of the European Union and NATO. It applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted official candidate status four months later. In June 2024, the EU opened accession negotiations with the country. When an EU candidate country demonstrates sufficient compliance with the bloc's rules and regulations it can move on to the opening of six negotiation clusters, each representing an EU major policy area. Once a cluster is opened, the focus shifts to implementing reforms in that particular area. This is a long-term process that can take years. On July 1, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Ukraine should not join the EU through an accelerated procedure, given that Montenegro had been waiting for 15 years to access the bloc.
Hungary Slams Ukraine’s EU Ambitions: 'Coup de Grace for Europe' – Reports
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary will never support Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said amid media reports that Washington has allegedly convinced Budapest to change its position on Ukraine's European integration.
On Wednesday, Politico reported, citing unnamed diplomats, that the EU hopes that the deadlock over Ukraine's accession to the bloc will be resolved in the coming months due to pressure on Hungary. According to the publication's sources, US President Donald Trump
allegedly convinced Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to change his position on Kiev's accession to the EU.
"Hungary will never support Ukraine's fast-track membership in the EU. This fast-track membership would be a tragedy for Hungary and the entire EU. Anyone who thinks sensibly will see what impact Ukraine's accession would have on Hungary and the EU: it would be a fatal blow," Szijjarto said at an event organized by the Hungarian publication Mandiner.
The minister said that if Ukraine joins the EU, "the Ukrainian mafia will be able to roam freely around Europe, and low-quality Ukrainian products will destroy agriculture."
He said being in the same union with Ukraine means a "bad future."
In February 2019, Ukraine amended its constitution to solidify its strategic course towards membership of the European Union and NATO. It applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted official candidate status four months later. In June 2024, the EU opened accession negotiations with the country.
When an EU candidate country demonstrates sufficient compliance with the bloc's rules and regulations it can move on to the opening of six negotiation clusters, each representing an EU major policy area. Once a cluster is opened, the focus shifts to implementing reforms in that particular area. This is a long-term process that can take years.
On July 1, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Ukraine should not join the EU through an accelerated procedure, given that Montenegro had been waiting for 15 years to access the bloc.