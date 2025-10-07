https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/rubio-outlines-us-vision-for-peace-in-the-middle-east-on-2nd-anniversary-of-oct-7-attack-1122922208.html

Rubio Outlines US Vision for Peace in the Middle East on 2nd Anniversary of Oct 7 Attack

Rubio Outlines US Vision for Peace in the Middle East on 2nd Anniversary of Oct 7 Attack

Sputnik International

The United States wants to achieve a durable peace in the Middle East that ensures the security of Israel and the entire region, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday, marking the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

2025-10-07T13:44+0000

2025-10-07T13:44+0000

2025-10-07T13:45+0000

world

us

marco rubio

donald trump

israel

gaza strip

hamas

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100514036_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56183273b0824a0a74e30544b9a05417.jpg

"Under President Trump’s leadership, America is leading the effort to secure the release of all hostages, end Hamas’s rule in Gaza, and advance a durable peace that ensures not only Israel’s security, but generational peace and prosperity for the region," Rubio said in a statement. This vision of stability, security, and a future free from terror is at the heart of the US’s 20-point plan, he added. Rubio called the Hamas attack the most brutal in Israel’s history. He recalled that 46 Americans were killed, and two others remain among hostages. Rubio also pointed out that the US condemns all acts of terrorism and antisemitism. On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump. On October 3, Hamas said that it had agreed to hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. Hamas also expressed its readiness to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of the dead in accordance with Trump's plan, adding that the movement will participate in discussions on the future of the Gaza Strip within the framework of a pan-Palestinian structure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/trumps-gaza-peace-plan-viable-solution-or-dead-on-arrival-1122918787.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marco rubio, us vision for peace, middle east peace, hamas attack, israel security, us secretary of state, trump 20-point plan, gaza conflict, hostages, us support for israel, terrorism, antisemitism, peace plan, israel defense, us foreign policy, october 7 attack anniversary, durable peace, generational peace, middle east security, trump plan, palestinian governance, gaza strip