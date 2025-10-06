International
Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Viable Solution or Dead on Arrival?
Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Viable Solution or Dead on Arrival?
As Israeli-Palestinian talks commence, it remains unclear whether this Trump-promoted initiative can finally end Netanyahu's war in Gaza.
analysis
israel
middle east
palestine
hamas
ceasefire
peace talks
Hamas may agree to release the hostages, as the US and Israel demand, but it is unlikely to disarm or give up its "decisive role in being part of the future government of Gaza," notes Dr. Lorenzo Trombetta, a Rome-based senior analyst and UN consultant on the Middle East.There probably won't be any complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip – instead, the IDF will likely halt its operations for the duration of the prisoner exchange before resuming hostilities.The real problem, Dr. Trombetta explains, is that Netanyahu uses the Gaza War to remain in power, so he will likely try to find any justification – "perhaps even bombing Tehran" – to resume fighting.The fact that Trump's proposal is "missing key action plans" and requires "more agreements and discussions" to work does not help either, observes Dr. Tamer Qarmout, an associate professor in public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.At the same time, he notes, successful implementation of the plan's first stage may open "a real political path for ending this war once and forever" since Israel would lose the justification to continue the onslaught when the hostages return home.Dr. Qarmout even postulates that Netanyahu has a good chance of saving his career by selling the hostages' release as a win to his constituents.Meanwhile, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem insists that the key player in this entire scheme actually resides in Washington DC.Thus, he posits, it all essentially comes down to whether Trump can pressure Israel into abiding by the ceasefire, seeing how Netanyahu is mostly interested in his own political future whereas Hamas lacks any meaningful leverage besides the hostages.
Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Viable Solution or Dead on Arrival?

15:54 GMT 06.10.2025
As Israeli-Palestinian talks commence, it remains unclear whether this Trump-promoted initiative can finally end Netanyahu’s war in Gaza.
Hamas may agree to release the hostages, as the US and Israel demand, but it is unlikely to disarm or give up its “decisive role in being part of the future government of Gaza,” notes Dr. Lorenzo Trombetta, a Rome-based senior analyst and UN consultant on the Middle East.
There probably won’t be any complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip – instead, the IDF will likely halt its operations for the duration of the prisoner exchange before resuming hostilities.
The real problem, Dr. Trombetta explains, is that Netanyahu uses the Gaza War to remain in power, so he will likely try to find any justification – “perhaps even bombing Tehran” – to resume fighting.
The fact that Trump’s proposal is “missing key action plans” and requires “more agreements and discussions” to work does not help either, observes Dr. Tamer Qarmout, an associate professor in public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.
At the same time, he notes, successful implementation of the plan’s first stage may open “a real political path for ending this war once and forever” since Israel would lose the justification to continue the onslaught when the hostages return home.
Dr. Qarmout even postulates that Netanyahu has a good chance of saving his career by selling the hostages’ release as a win to his constituents.
Meanwhile, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem insists that the key player in this entire scheme actually resides in Washington DC.
Thus, he posits, it all essentially comes down to whether Trump can pressure Israel into abiding by the ceasefire, seeing how Netanyahu is mostly interested in his own political future whereas Hamas lacks any meaningful leverage besides the hostages.
