Russia's Yug (South) group of forces took control of the settlement of Fedorovka (Fedorivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of the Yug group of forces have actively liberated the settlement of Fedorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," ministry said in a statement. At the same time, Russia's Vostok Battlegroup control of the settlement of Novovasilevskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry added.Meanwhile, Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours."The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 415 servicepeople, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, six pickup trucks, and an artillery piece," the statement read.The Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 365 Ukrainian soldiers, and the Zapad (West) group has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.Additionally, Russian troops have damaged energy and transport infrastructure, and fuel storage facilities that support the Ukrainian armed forces, while Russian air defense systems have downed 416 drones over the past day.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug Battlegroup took control of the settlement of Fedorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of the Yug group of forces have actively liberated the settlement of Fedorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Russia's Vostok Battlegroup control of the settlement of Novovasilevskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 415 servicepeople, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, six pickup trucks, and an artillery piece," the statement read.
The Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 365 Ukrainian soldiers, and the Zapad (West) group has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian troops have damaged energy and transport infrastructure, and fuel storage facilities that support the Ukrainian armed forces, while Russian air defense systems have downed 416 drones over the past day.