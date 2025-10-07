https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/trump-calls-shutdown-almost-kamikaze-attack-by-democrats-1122922628.html
Trump Calls Shutdown 'Almost Kamikaze Attack' by Democrats
Trump Calls Shutdown 'Almost Kamikaze Attack' by Democrats
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the federal government shutdown is “almost like a kamikaze” attack by the Democrats.
2025-10-07T17:59+0000
2025-10-07T17:59+0000
2025-10-07T17:59+0000
americas
us
donald trump
democrats
government shutdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2736c2b85ef015dec351a320ce2123eb.jpg
“They are the ones that started it. It is almost like a kamikaze attack by them,” Trump told reporters when asked about his message for the Democrats before the next vote in Congress on the government spending bill. Trump pointed out that the Democrats have nothing to lose because they lost the elections. He also called the US the most successful country in the world now. The US government has been shut down for six days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a stop-gap funding bill before the fiscal year deadline. The Trump administration and Republicans blame Democrats for using the deadline for political leverage, including funding healthcare for undocumented migrants. The shutdown leaves 1.3 million active-duty troops and 50,000 Coast Guard members unpaid, cuts food assistance for low-income families, and affects over 13,000 air traffic controllers, risking flight disruptions. The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed daily, costing roughly $400 million per day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/us-govt-shutdown-could-lead-to-15bln-losses-to-gdp-per-week-white-house-1122916400.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88eb74cdf7486a23172d8b58c58b580b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us government shutdown, donald trump shutdown government
us government shutdown, donald trump shutdown government
Trump Calls Shutdown 'Almost Kamikaze Attack' by Democrats
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the federal government shutdown is “almost like a kamikaze” attack by the Democrats.
“They are the ones that started it. It is almost like a kamikaze attack by them,” Trump told reporters when asked about his message for the Democrats before the next vote in Congress on the government spending bill.
Trump pointed out that the Democrats have nothing to lose because they lost the elections.
“If we did not win this election, if we had these people that were running our country, destroying our country with their open men playing in women's sports and transgender from everybody, and windmills all over the place, if we allowed that to go on for another couple of years, I'm not sure that we would even have a country,” Trump added.
He also called the US the most successful country in the world now.
The US government has been shut down for six days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a stop-gap funding bill before the fiscal year deadline. The Trump administration and Republicans blame Democrats for using the deadline for political leverage, including funding healthcare for undocumented migrants.
The shutdown leaves 1.3 million active-duty troops and 50,000 Coast Guard members unpaid, cuts food assistance for low-income families, and affects over 13,000 air traffic controllers, risking flight disruptions. The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed daily, costing roughly $400 million per day.