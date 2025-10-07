https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/trump-calls-shutdown-almost-kamikaze-attack-by-democrats-1122922628.html

Trump Calls Shutdown 'Almost Kamikaze Attack' by Democrats

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the federal government shutdown is “almost like a kamikaze” attack by the Democrats.

“They are the ones that started it. It is almost like a kamikaze attack by them,” Trump told reporters when asked about his message for the Democrats before the next vote in Congress on the government spending bill. Trump pointed out that the Democrats have nothing to lose because they lost the elections. He also called the US the most successful country in the world now. The US government has been shut down for six days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a stop-gap funding bill before the fiscal year deadline. The Trump administration and Republicans blame Democrats for using the deadline for political leverage, including funding healthcare for undocumented migrants. The shutdown leaves 1.3 million active-duty troops and 50,000 Coast Guard members unpaid, cuts food assistance for low-income families, and affects over 13,000 air traffic controllers, risking flight disruptions. The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed daily, costing roughly $400 million per day.

