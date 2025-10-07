https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/un-urges-countries-to-accept-trumps-gaza-peace-proposal-1122922491.html

UN Urges Countries to Accept Trump’s Gaza Peace Proposal

UN Urges Countries to Accept Trump’s Gaza Peace Proposal

Sputnik International

The United Nations has called on countries to embrace the opportunity presented by US President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza Strip ceasefire plan to bring an end to the ongoing conflict, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

2025-10-07T17:32+0000

2025-10-07T17:32+0000

2025-10-07T17:32+0000

world

donald trump

us

stephane dujarric

gaza strip

palestine

the united nations (un)

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656612_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aad6d23d99de306f57c23abbbe5f5299.jpg

“The recent proposal of President Trump presents an opportunity that must be seized to bring this tragic conflict to an end,” Dujarric said during the UN briefing. He emphasized the UN’s unwavering support for the peace initiative and expressed hope that the UN Security Council would endorse it through a resolution. On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that the Hamas movement and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump. On October 3, Hamas said that it had agreed to hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. Hamas also expressed its readiness to release all living Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of the dead in accordance with Trump's plan, adding that the movement will participate in discussions on the future of the Gaza Strip within the framework of a pan-Palestinian structure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/trumps-gaza-peace-plan-viable-solution-or-dead-on-arrival-1122918787.html

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united nations, donald trump, gaza ceasefire plan, gaza conflict, un security council, stephane dujarric, trump 20-point plan, hamas, hostages, palestinian committee, technocratic government, middle east peace, international board, us peace initiative, gaza governance, palestinian reconciliation, peace talks, un support for peace, trump proposal, humanitarian crisis, gaza strip