UN Worried About Escalation Between US, Venezuela - Spokesman
The United Nations is concerned about growing tensions between Washington and Caracas, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The United Nations is concerned about growing tensions between Washington and Caracas, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"Of course, we are worried about an escalation," Dujarric replied when asked about the state of US-Venezuelan relations.
The New York Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing officials, that US President Donald Trump has suspended efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement with Venezuela, creating the conditions for a possible military escalation.
Since February, US special presidential envoy Richard Grenell had been holding talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other senior Venezuelan officials, the report said. However, on Thursday, Trump called Grenell and instructed him that all diplomatic contacts, including his talks with Maduro, must cease, the report added.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday declined to comment on what options Trump is considering in relation to the escalation between the US and Venezuela.