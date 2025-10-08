https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/former-fbi-director-comey-pleads-not-guilty-to-lying-to-congress-charges-1122926841.html

Former FBI Director Comey Pleads Not Guilty to Lying to Congress Charges

Former FBI Director James Comey has entered a not guilty plea in the Justice Department’s case, under which he is accused of making false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice, the NBC News broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Comey, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty to both charges in the indictment: one for making false statements to Congress and another for obstructing a congressional proceeding. At the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Comey’s attorney Pat Fitzgerald confirmed that Comey had received and reviewed the indictment, requested a jury trial, and waived the formal reading of the charges, the channel reported. Comey arrived at the federal courthouse shortly before his scheduled arraignment, which is expected to be brief. He did not enter through the main entrance, where a large number of media representatives were waiting for him. Comey’s defense team is led by Fitzgerald, a former US attorney from Chicago. Before Comey’s arrival, his family — including his wife, children, and son-in-law Troy Edwards — had already entered the courthouse. Edwards, who had served as a prosecutor in the same US attorney’s office that brought charges against Comey, resigned shortly after the indictment was filed. In September, the US Department of Justice announced that Comey had been charged with making a false statement and obstruction of justice and now faces up to five years in prison. The former FBI chief claims that he is innocent and is ready to prove it in court. A CIA review concluded in July that the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election campaign was conducted with anomalies, such as excessive involvement of agency heads, namely then-CIA Director John Brennan, Comey, and then-DNI chief James Clapper. The DNI said in August that the ICA was based on false information, including the Steele Dossier, as part of a smear campaign against Donald Trump. The claims led to politicized investigations, arrests, and heightened tensions between the US and Russia.

