https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/gold-price-hits-new-all-time-record-topping-4050-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1122923492.html

Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Topping $4,050 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data

Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Topping $4,050 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data

Sputnik International

The price on gold is growing by on Wednesday, reaching over $4,050 per troy ounce for the first time on record, the trading data showed. 08.10.2025, Sputnik International

2025-10-08T05:19+0000

2025-10-08T05:19+0000

2025-10-08T05:19+0000

beyond politics

business

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_0:131:2648:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_5a95dec92078fc8781f9502d85a4ea2b.jpg

As of 05:07 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $45.87 or 1.15% to $4,050.27 per troy ounce. Earlier, it reached $4,051.55 per troy ounce, which marked a new all-time record.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/gold-prices-may-show-nearly-50-increase-since-beginning-of-year---trading-data-1122892441.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

business