Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Topping $4,050 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Topping $4,050 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
The price on gold is growing by on Wednesday, reaching over $4,050 per troy ounce for the first time on record, the trading data showed. 08.10.2025, Sputnik International
As of 05:07 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $45.87 or 1.15% to $4,050.27 per troy ounce. Earlier, it reached $4,051.55 per troy ounce, which marked a new all-time record.
05:19 GMT 08.10.2025
The price on gold is growing by on Wednesday, reaching over $4,050 per troy ounce for the first time on record, the trading data showed.
As of 05:07 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $45.87 or 1.15% to $4,050.27 per troy ounce. Earlier, it reached $4,051.55 per troy ounce, which marked a new all-time record.
