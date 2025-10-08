https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/gold-price-hits-new-all-time-record-topping-4050-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1122923492.html
Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Topping $4,050 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Topping $4,050 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
Sputnik International
The price on gold is growing by on Wednesday, reaching over $4,050 per troy ounce for the first time on record, the trading data showed. 08.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-08T05:19+0000
2025-10-08T05:19+0000
2025-10-08T05:19+0000
beyond politics
business
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_0:131:2648:1621_1920x0_80_0_0_5a95dec92078fc8781f9502d85a4ea2b.jpg
As of 05:07 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $45.87 or 1.15% to $4,050.27 per troy ounce. Earlier, it reached $4,051.55 per troy ounce, which marked a new all-time record.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/gold-prices-may-show-nearly-50-increase-since-beginning-of-year---trading-data-1122892441.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112487926_156:0:2492:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_0c3715eccee78886b8f574413e4280b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
business
Gold Price Hits New All-Time Record, Topping $4,050 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
The price on gold is growing by on Wednesday, reaching over $4,050 per troy ounce for the first time on record, the trading data showed.
As of 05:07 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $45.87 or 1.15% to $4,050.27 per troy ounce. Earlier, it reached $4,051.55 per troy ounce, which marked a new all-time record.