International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/putin-arrives-to-tajikistan-for-three-day-visit-1122927691.html
Putin Arrives to Tajikistan for Three-Day Visit
Putin Arrives to Tajikistan for Three-Day Visit
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan for a three-day state visit from October 8-10, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2025-10-08T16:33+0000
2025-10-08T16:33+0000
world
vladimir putin
yury ushakov
emomali rahmon
tajikistan
dushanbe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122927528_0:183:2993:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_4791134de0b05eaaadb7f17fee0593e9.jpg
Putin's work program in Dushanbe will include events within the framework of the state visit, as well as participation in the second Central Asia-Russia summit and a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues in Tajikistan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.Putin will hold bilateral meetings with leaders on sidelines of his visit to Tajikistan, Yury Ushakov said, adding that the Kremlin is not ruling out a possibility of meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of events in Dushanbe.Putin will also talk to journalists following the results of his program in Tajikistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/putin-hails-tajikistan-as-russias-reliable-ally-during-talks-with-rahmon-1121261669.html
tajikistan
dushanbe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122927528_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f663286b26a7f7360d67fe2e8061910.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, tajikistan, state visit
russian president vladimir putin, tajikistan, state visit

Putin Arrives to Tajikistan for Three-Day Visit

16:33 GMT 08.10.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankState visit of President Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan
State visit of President Vladimir Putin to Tajikistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan for a three-day state visit from October 8-10, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Putin's work program in Dushanbe will include events within the framework of the state visit, as well as participation in the second Central Asia-Russia summit and a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.
Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues in Tajikistan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
Putin will hold bilateral meetings with leaders on sidelines of his visit to Tajikistan, Yury Ushakov said, adding that the Kremlin is not ruling out a possibility of meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of events in Dushanbe.
Putin will also talk to journalists following the results of his program in Tajikistan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon shake hands during a meeting at the Igora resort in the Leningrad Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
Russia
Putin Hails Tajikistan as Russia’s Reliable Ally During Talks With Rahmon
24 December 2024, 18:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала