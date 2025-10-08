https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/putin-arrives-to-tajikistan-for-three-day-visit-1122927691.html
Putin Arrives to Tajikistan for Three-Day Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan for a three-day state visit from October 8-10, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Putin's work program in Dushanbe will include events within the framework of the state visit, as well as participation in the second Central Asia-Russia summit and a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues in Tajikistan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.Putin will hold bilateral meetings with leaders on sidelines of his visit to Tajikistan, Yury Ushakov said, adding that the Kremlin is not ruling out a possibility of meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of events in Dushanbe.Putin will also talk to journalists following the results of his program in Tajikistan.
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan for a three-day state visit from October 8-10, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Putin's work program in Dushanbe will include events within the framework of the state visit, as well as participation in the second Central Asia-Russia summit and a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.
Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon
will discuss a wide range of bilateral issues in Tajikistan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
Putin will hold bilateral meetings with leaders on sidelines of his visit to Tajikistan, Yury Ushakov said, adding that the Kremlin is not ruling out a possibility of meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of events in Dushanbe.
Putin will also talk to journalists following the results of his program in Tajikistan.
