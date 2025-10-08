https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/tightening-the-net-gabbard-moves-to-curb-intel-leaks--1122923697.html
Tightening the Net: Gabbard Moves to Curb Intel Leaks
Tightening the Net: Gabbard Moves to Curb Intel Leaks
The goal is to safeguard classified information and protect intelligence methods and sources.
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has instructed intelligence agencies to evaluate the use of random polygraph tests as a measure to deter and detect unauthorized disclosures of classified information, CBS News reports.Gabbard’s order does not mandate immediate implementation, but requires agencies to assess the feasibility of this approach, especially in coordination with ongoing counterintelligence efforts.The move reflects growing fears over leaks that could compromise national security, officials say.



The memo emphasizes that the polygraph questionnaires should include inquiries into whether individuals have leaked information to the press.
Gabbard’s order does not mandate immediate implementation, but requires agencies to assess the feasibility of this approach, especially in coordination with ongoing counterintelligence efforts.
The move reflects growing fears over leaks that could compromise national security, officials say.
