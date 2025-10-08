https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/trumps-plan-for-gaza-currently-best-option-that-exists---lavrov-1122927929.html
Trump's Plan for Gaza Currently Best Option That Exists - Lavrov
Trump's Plan for Gaza Currently Best Option That Exists - Lavrov
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's plan for the settlement of the situation in the Gaza Strip is currently the best option that exists in terms of its acceptability for Arab countries and "non-rejection" of the plan by Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2025-10-08T16:50+0000
2025-10-08T16:50+0000
2025-10-08T16:50+0000
world
donald trump
sergey lavrov
middle east
gaza strip
israel
palestine
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1c/1122879709_0:0:3110:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_c02143d50836e9ec9df9b89e8907cb73.jpg
On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. On October 3, the Palestinian movement Hamas said that it had agreed to hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. The "collective punishment" of the entire Palestinian people for the attacks of the Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7 is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law, Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/trumps-gaza-peace-plan-viable-solution-or-dead-on-arrival-1122918787.html
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1c/1122879709_127:0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05605116a128b1d9cb30a00d045c677e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, gaza strip, best option
us president donald trump, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, gaza strip, best option
Trump's Plan for Gaza Currently Best Option That Exists - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's plan for the settlement of the situation in the Gaza Strip is currently the best option that exists in terms of its acceptability for Arab countries and "non-rejection" of the plan by Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict
. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. On October 3, the Palestinian movement Hamas said that it had agreed to hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus.
"US President Donald Trump has proposed his '20 points,' which mention the word 'statehood.' But all this is formulated quite generally. In this context, we are talking only about what remains of the Gaza Strip. The West Bank is not mentioned in this context. But we are realists. We understand that this is the best thing on the table right now. At least, the best from the point of view of acceptability for Arab states, 'non-rejection' by Israel, and that is how I would characterize the position of [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu," Lavrov said in an interview for Bridges to the East project.
The "collective punishment" of the entire Palestinian people for the attacks of the Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7 is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law, Lavrov said.