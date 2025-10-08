https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/trumps-plan-for-gaza-currently-best-option-that-exists---lavrov-1122927929.html

Trump's Plan for Gaza Currently Best Option That Exists - Lavrov

US President Donald Trump's plan for the settlement of the situation in the Gaza Strip is currently the best option that exists in terms of its acceptability for Arab countries and "non-rejection" of the plan by Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. On October 3, the Palestinian movement Hamas said that it had agreed to hand over governance of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian committee based on a nationwide consensus. The "collective punishment" of the entire Palestinian people for the attacks of the Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7 is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law, Lavrov said.

