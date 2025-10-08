International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/ukraine-front-to-collapse-next-year--uk-pro-russian-fighter-1122924075.html
Ukraine Front to Collapse Next Year – UK Pro-Russian Fighter
Ukraine Front to Collapse Next Year – UK Pro-Russian Fighter
Sputnik International
Morale in the Ukrainian Army is currently at an all-time low, British volunteer Aiden Minnis, who is fighting on the Russian side, told Sputnik.
2025-10-08T06:02+0000
2025-10-08T06:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
special operation
frontline
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122923914_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_4f2437a76abceceebdc87e691db24ca2.jpg
He added that many Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering en masse, as they simply cannot withstand Russia's firepower across most front lines.The UK volunteer also called Zelensky a drug addict used by West.He suggested that Zelensky, who he said would go down in history on a par with Adolf Hitler, would not give up power in the near future.Zelensky could ultimately face either being shot between the eyes or fleeing to the West with hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to his taxpayers, Minnis concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/ukraine-preparing-new-high-profile-provocation--russian-intel-1122889214.html
russia
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122923914_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4bdbd0ab80b5e88d11ccadd34fe08c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
british volunteer aiden minnis, ukrainian soldiers, ukraine front, special military operation, zelensky's fate, war crimes
british volunteer aiden minnis, ukrainian soldiers, ukraine front, special military operation, zelensky's fate, war crimes

Ukraine Front to Collapse Next Year – UK Pro-Russian Fighter

06:02 GMT 08.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevRussian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
Morale in the Ukrainian Army is currently at an all-time low, British volunteer Aiden Minnis, who is fighting on the Russian side, told Sputnik.
He added that many Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering en masse, as they simply cannot withstand Russia's firepower across most front lines.
Minnis spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the strategic initiative in the special operation zone remains entirely in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces.
The UK volunteer also called Zelensky a drug addict used by West.
Volodymyr Zelensky is a drug-Fuhrer responsible for horrendous war crimes and the deaths of over a million people, both soldiers and civilians, according to Minnis.
He suggested that Zelensky, who he said would go down in history on a par with Adolf Hitler, would not give up power in the near future.
Zelensky could ultimately face either being shot between the eyes or fleeing to the West with hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to his taxpayers, Minnis concluded.
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a Vampire attack drone near the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2025
World
Zelensky Preparing New High-Profile Provocation - Russian Foreign Intel
30 September, 08:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала