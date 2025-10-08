https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/ukraine-front-to-collapse-next-year--uk-pro-russian-fighter-1122924075.html
Ukraine Front to Collapse Next Year – UK Pro-Russian Fighter
Morale in the Ukrainian Army is currently at an all-time low, British volunteer Aiden Minnis, who is fighting on the Russian side, told Sputnik.
He added that many Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering en masse, as they simply cannot withstand Russia's firepower across most front lines.
He added that many Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering en masse, as they simply cannot withstand Russia's firepower across most front lines.
Minnis spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the strategic initiative in the special operation zone remains entirely in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces.
The UK volunteer also called Zelensky a drug addict used by West.
Volodymyr Zelensky is a drug-Fuhrer responsible for horrendous war crimes and the deaths of over a million people, both soldiers and civilians, according to Minnis.
He suggested that Zelensky, who he said would go down in history on a par with Adolf Hitler, would not give up power in the near future.
Zelensky could ultimately face either being shot between the eyes or fleeing to the West with hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to his taxpayers, Minnis concluded.