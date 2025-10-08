https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/ukraine-front-to-collapse-next-year--uk-pro-russian-fighter-1122924075.html

Ukraine Front to Collapse Next Year – UK Pro-Russian Fighter

Ukraine Front to Collapse Next Year – UK Pro-Russian Fighter

Morale in the Ukrainian Army is currently at an all-time low, British volunteer Aiden Minnis, who is fighting on the Russian side, told Sputnik.

He added that many Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering en masse, as they simply cannot withstand Russia's firepower across most front lines.The UK volunteer also called Zelensky a drug addict used by West.He suggested that Zelensky, who he said would go down in history on a par with Adolf Hitler, would not give up power in the near future.Zelensky could ultimately face either being shot between the eyes or fleeing to the West with hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to his taxpayers, Minnis concluded.

