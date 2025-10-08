https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/us-senate-rejects-democrat-sponsored-government-funding-bill-1122927821.html
US Senate Rejects Democrat-Sponsored Government Funding Bill
The US Senate on Wednesday rejected the US government funding bill proposed by the Democrats.
Fifty-four senators supported the bill, while 45 voted against it. Sixty votes are required for the bill to pass in the Senate.Earlier in the day, the Democrat-sponsored bill also failed to pass in the Senate.The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.
16:47 GMT 08.10.2025 (Updated: 17:41 GMT 08.10.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Wednesday again rejected the Republican-sponsored stopgap government funding bill as the shutdown entered its eighth day.
Fifty-four senators supported the bill, while 45 voted against it. Sixty votes are required for the bill to pass in the Senate.
Earlier in the day, the Democrat-sponsored bill also failed to pass in the Senate.
The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats
in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.