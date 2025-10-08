https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/us-senate-rejects-democrat-sponsored-government-funding-bill-1122927821.html

US Senate Rejects Democrat-Sponsored Government Funding Bill

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected the US government funding bill proposed by the Democrats.

americas

us

democrats

republicans

us funding

funding

bill

Fifty-four senators supported the bill, while 45 voted against it. Sixty votes are required for the bill to pass in the Senate.Earlier in the day, the Democrat-sponsored bill also failed to pass in the Senate.The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.

americas

us senate, bill proposed by the democrats, us government funding