The US Senate on Wednesday rejected the US government funding bill proposed by the Democrats.
Fifty-four senators supported the bill, while 45 voted against it. Sixty votes are required for the bill to pass in the Senate.Earlier in the day, the Democrat-sponsored bill also failed to pass in the Senate.The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.
US Senate Rejects Democrat-Sponsored Government Funding Bill

16:47 GMT 08.10.2025 (Updated: 17:41 GMT 08.10.2025)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe U.S. Capitol is seen through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, March 15, 2023.
The U.S. Capitol is seen through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, March 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Wednesday again rejected the Republican-sponsored stopgap government funding bill as the shutdown entered its eighth day.
Fifty-four senators supported the bill, while 45 voted against it. Sixty votes are required for the bill to pass in the Senate.
Earlier in the day, the Democrat-sponsored bill also failed to pass in the Senate.
The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority.
