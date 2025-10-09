First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan Clinched: What’s Known So Far
© AP Photo / Jack GuezThis aerial picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
© AP Photo / Jack Guez
Speaking on behalf of the mediators of the deal, Majed al-Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, underscored that the agreement “will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid.”
Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first stage of Donald Trump’s proposed peace deal to end the war in Gaza.
First phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan stipulates a ceasefire and the release of 48 Israeli captives held in Gaza, including 20 who are believed to be alive, according to media reports.
Hostages may be released on October 13, Trump says.
Plan’s first phase also envisages the release of about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Israel will withdraw its troops to an agreed line, in sync with the plan’s first stage, Trump announced on Truth Social.
How Senior Officials Have Reacted
Trump touted the agreement as “the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the agreement a “diplomatic success and a national and moral victory” for his country.
Hamas thanked Trump and all mediators involved, including Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye, stressing that the deal came after “responsible and serious negotiations” over the US president’s proposal.
UN chief Antonio Guterres hailed the deal, urging all parties to “abide fully” by its terms.
6 October, 15:54 GMT