First Phase of Gaza Peace Plan Clinched: What’s Known So Far

Speaking on behalf of the mediators of the deal, Majed al-Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, underscored that the agreement will lead to ending the Gaza war.

2025-10-09

Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first stage of Donald Trump’s proposed peace deal to end the war in Gaza.Hostages may be released on October 13, Trump says.Plan’s first phase also envisages the release of about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.Israel will withdraw its troops to an agreed line, in sync with the plan’s first stage, Trump announced on Truth Social.How Senior Officials Have ReactedIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the agreement a “diplomatic success and a national and moral victory” for his country.Hamas thanked Trump and all mediators involved, including Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye, stressing that the deal came after “responsible and serious negotiations” over the US president’s proposal.

