Putin Calls Development of Main Routes Through Central Asia Key Task

Putin Calls Development of Main Routes Through Central Asia Key Task

The development of main routes through Central Asia is key task of the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We are ready to work with you to build new logistics and transport chains, while the key task is to arrange the North-South and East-West trunk routes passing through the territories of our countries, as well as the construction of new transcontinental corridors," Putin said at a meeting of the second Russia-Central Asia summit. Russia is also ready to participate in the construction of new hydroelectric power plants in Central Asia, Putin added.Vladimir Putin said he is in constant contact with the leaders of Central Asian countries.Russia is one of the leading investors in Central Asian countries, the Russian president added."A systematic transition to the priority use of national currencies in mutual settlements is underway. The Russian Financial Messaging System and similar systems in your countries are widely used for contract payments. The practice of opening direct correspondent accounts between the credit institutions of our countries has become widespread," Putin said.Putin also proposed merging Eurasian logistics projects into a single network.At the same time, the Russian president called the total volume of Russian investment in Central Asian countries insufficient.Russia received signals that Israel is committed to a peaceful settlement and is not interested in confrontation, Vladimir Putin said."Israel intends, is determined for a further settlement and is not interested... in any kind of confrontation," Putin said.Russia continues trusting contacts with Israel, Putin added.US President Donald Trump's initiative on a peace plan for the Gaza Strip was positively received in the Arab world, Putin said.Russia almost immediately supported Trump's initiative on Gaza, Putin added."We very much hope that these initiatives of the US President will actually be implemented in practice," Putin said, adding that Russia is ready to support any peaceful efforts aimed at stopping bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.There is an active search for ways to end the conflict in the Gaza strip, Putin added.Iran is ready to resume dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Vladimir Putin said."We are in close contact with our Iranian partners, and we feel their commitment to finding mutually acceptable solutions and resuming constructive cooperation with the IAEA," Putin said, adding that the situation around Iran's nuclear program can be resolved only through negotiations.Russia senses Iran's determination to find acceptable solutions to the nuclear program situation, Putin said, adding that he had discussed in detail the situation around Iran's nuclear program with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

