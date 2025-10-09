Russia to Ensure That Opinion of Arab Countries Given Weight in UNSC - Lavrov

International
Russia will always strive to ensure that the opinion of Arab countries in the UN Security Council is weighty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"One Arab country is regularly represented in the UN Security Council. At this stage, it is Algeria. His non-permanent membership expires in December this year, and he will be replaced by Bahrain. This is already known. The elections have taken place. We will always make sure that their opinion is weighty," Lavrov told the Bridges to the East project. The topic of forming pan-continental Eurasian security architecture will be discussed at the first Russia-Arab World summit, Lavrov said, adding that the West has long and quite successfully pursued a policy of 'privatization' of the UN Secretariat, which is essentially a technical body.
14:47 GMT 09.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will always strive to ensure that the opinion of Arab countries in the UN Security Council is weighty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"One Arab country is regularly represented in the UN Security Council. At this stage, it is Algeria. His non-permanent membership expires in December this year, and he will be replaced by Bahrain. This is already known. The elections have taken place. We will always make sure that their opinion is weighty," Lavrov told the Bridges to the East project.
The topic of forming pan-continental Eurasian security architecture will be discussed at the first Russia-Arab World summit, Lavrov said, adding that the West has long and quite successfully pursued a policy of 'privatization' of the UN Secretariat, which is essentially a technical body.
