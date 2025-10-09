https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/russia-to-ensure-that-opinion-of-arab-countries-given-weight-in-unsc---lavrov-1122933357.html
Russia to Ensure That Opinion of Arab Countries Given Weight in UNSC - Lavrov
Russia to Ensure That Opinion of Arab Countries Given Weight in UNSC - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia will always strive to ensure that the opinion of Arab countries in the UN Security Council is weighty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
2025-10-09T14:47+0000
2025-10-09T14:47+0000
2025-10-09T14:47+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
algeria
bahrain
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122601943_0:52:3066:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_bd21f2b2081518748594c356f5177a3e.jpg
"One Arab country is regularly represented in the UN Security Council. At this stage, it is Algeria. His non-permanent membership expires in December this year, and he will be replaced by Bahrain. This is already known. The elections have taken place. We will always make sure that their opinion is weighty," Lavrov told the Bridges to the East project. The topic of forming pan-continental Eurasian security architecture will be discussed at the first Russia-Arab World summit, Lavrov said, adding that the West has long and quite successfully pursued a policy of 'privatization' of the UN Secretariat, which is essentially a technical body.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/palestine-actively-preparing-to-participate-in-russian-arab-summit--foreign-minister-1122575002.html
russia
algeria
bahrain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122601943_337:0:3066:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_64798993e965fbf09d0a1328fa6e0310.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, opinion of arab countries, unsc
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, opinion of arab countries, unsc
Russia to Ensure That Opinion of Arab Countries Given Weight in UNSC - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will always strive to ensure that the opinion of Arab countries in the UN Security Council is weighty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"One Arab country is regularly represented in the UN Security Council. At this stage, it is Algeria. His non-permanent membership expires in December this year, and he will be replaced by Bahrain. This is already known. The elections have taken place. We will always make sure that their opinion is weighty," Lavrov told the Bridges to the East project.
The topic of forming pan-continental Eurasian security architecture will be discussed at the first Russia-Arab World summit
, Lavrov said, adding that the West has long and quite successfully pursued a policy of 'privatization' of the UN Secretariat, which is essentially a technical body.