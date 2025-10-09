https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/technopolis-moscow-emerges-as-russias-largest-manufacturing-zone-1122930571.html

Technopolis Moscow Emerges as Russia's Largest Manufacturing Zone

The Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone has become the country’s largest manufacturing site, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov told reporters ahead of Moscow Industry Day.

The project, initiated by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, now combines cutting-edge enterprises and a pleasant urban environment.The area features sidewalks, recreation zones, sports facilities and family-friendly services.Liksutov stressed that the goal is to make the industrial zone attractive not only for business but also for city residents.The Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy said Moscow is now the largest center of domestic high-tech industry.The city hosts around 4,600 enterprises employing 755,000 people — one in every ten working residents of the capital.Each year, about 150 new innovative and high-tech facilities open. By 2030, the number of industrial enterprises is expected to reach 5,500, employing 850,000 people.Moscow’s industrial sector supplies products to all regions of Russia and many countries worldwide.Since 2010, the volume of manufacturing output in the city’s processing industries has increased 2.8 times. Between January and August 2025, production grew by 5.7% compared to the same period last year.Industrial development is supported by Moscow’s strong scientific and educational base, which has evolved over many decades.Today, around 300,000 Muscovites work in the Research and Development sector, and 40% of all active Russian patents belong to Moscow-based enterprises.The capital’s current focus is on developing pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, microelectronics and instrumentation, space technologies, electric vehicle manufacturing, the food industry and other high-tech sectors.

